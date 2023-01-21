Timothée Chalamet is rethinking his career because of Apple TV Plus

A new advert from Apple TV Plus hints that mega-star Dune actor will be joining the streaming service and could make the transition to a TV series. Over a relatively short period of time, Chalamet has become one of Hollywood’s biggest names.

From starring as the leading role in science fiction movie Dune, to supporting roles in Don’t Look Up and romantic drama movie Little Women, the actor has been appearing in some of the best movies of recent years. After starring in the cannibalism-based new movie Bones and All, the actor’s return to the big screen will come with the impending Dune 2 release date.

Now, it looks like Chalamet is set to join some of Hollywood’s most recognisable A-listers in making the move to a Apple TV Plus, and maybe a TV series. Apple TV Plus has put out a new advert centred around the actor, heavily indicating that he will be joining the streaming service in some capacity.

The ad sees Chalamet realising that names like Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jason Momoa have made the jump to creating content for the platform, as he wonders what kind of movie or TV series he could make for them. At one point, he even says “I could do TV.” Check it out for yourself, below:

Despite being a relatively new streaming service, Apple TV Plus has become increasingly essential for film and TV lovers, with its production CODA winning the Best Picture award at the 2022 Oscars, while it also hosts great drama series like Severance and Ted Lasso. Oscar nominee Chalamet seems to have a great eye for scripts, so it’s a safe bet that whatever he chooses to do with Apple TV Plus will be one to watch.

