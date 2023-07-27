The Witcher season 3 volume 2 ending explained

What happened in the ending of The Witcher season 3? With the final episodes of season 3 now having arrived, we now know what could be in store for the next batch of adventures from Geralt, even if he’s going to have a different face.

The Witcher season 3 has been one of ups and downs, but with its final three episodes the Netflix show ended strongly, proving that it is one of the best fantasy series around despite the occasional bump.

With lots of The Witcher cast members gearing up for a return when The Witcher season 4 release date arrives, it’s worth figuring out how season 3 left the overall state of the story, and our individual main characters. Here’s everything you need to know about The Witcher season 3 ending explained.

The Witcher season 3 ending explained

The Witcher season 3 ends with Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer split up once again, with the Witcher and the Sorceress looking for the young princess.

They both believe Ciri has been captured as is being taken to Nilfgaard, however she has actually taken up with The Rats. In reality, Emhyr is being united with the ‘fake Ciri’ Teryn, created by Vilgefortz, while Fringilla and Francesca are given control of the former kingdom of Cintra.

To counter this, Yennefer has created the Lodge of Sorceresses which is a powerful group of remaining mages following the destruction of Aretuza. Meanwhile, the ex-Nilfgaardian soldier Cahir has been redeemed and is determined to help Ciri too, as Radovid is crowned the king of Redania.

If you want more detailed information, we’ve broken down the endings for each of the main Witcher characters below:

Geralt

After being defeated in battle by Vilgefortz, and nearly killed, Geralt recovers with the help of the Eithné and the Dryads. Here, he meets Milva and is reunited with Jaskier, who both aid him in his slow recovery as he heals from his physical and psychological wounds.

Eventually Geralt gets back to fitness, and with Jaskier and Milva by his side he begins travelling to Nilfgaard believing Ciri to be there.

Ciri

Ciri escapes to Korath Desert from Aretuza and the Scoia’tael, Ciri unlocks her powers by embracing fire magic. After seeing visions of the dead Queen Calanthe and her mother Pavetta, Ciri sees the return of the hooded woman Falka in her visions too.

Ciri is then captured by a group of bounty hunters, but with the help of The Rats she frees herself and joins them, taking up the alias Falka.

Yennefer

As she comes to terms with the death of Tissia, Yennefer vows to find Ciri once again with the help of Geralt, who she restates her love for in a letter. In the aftermath of the destruction of Aretuza, Yennefer has also founded the Lodge of Sorceresses, which will give her great power and allow her to influence the Continent.

Jaskier

Jaskier is reunited with Geralt once again, and is following the Witcher on his path to save Ciri from Nilfgaard after recovering from his wounds. His romance with King Radovid seems to have come to an end after the Redanain king tricked him to get Ciri.

