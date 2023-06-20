Is Dead City streaming? How to watch new The Walking Dead series

Is Dead City streaming? It seems like only yesterday that The Walking Dead came to an end in 2022, but the buffet of spin-offs just keeps refilling. The latest is Dead City, focusing on Maggie and Negan.

Fans of The Walking Dead will know that these are two of the most watchable members of The Walking Dead cast, so it’s no surprise that they’ve been given their own spin-off from one of the best horror series of all time. Dead City follows the characters as they venture into a post-apocalyptic New York City, searching for Maggie’s son. It’s not a spoiler to say there might be some zombies out there.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan are back in their roles for the spin-off, and the Dead City release date is now upon us. So let’s find out how to watch Dead City and see which of the best streaming services you need to watch the new show.

Where can I watch Dead City?

The Walking Dead’s new spin-off, Dead City, is airing weekly on AMC in the USA, as well as on VOD platforms. AMC+ subscribers can watch episodes three days early.

AMC remains the primary home of The Walking Dead, and that’s where you can watch the linear TV premiere of each new episode. As for TWD fans in the UK, there’s no official confirmation as to where you can watch Dead City just yet.

Is Dead City streaming?

Yes, you can stream Dead City in a variety of places. The new Walking Dead series is on AMC+, DirecTV, and Spectrum, among others. You can also purchase episodes via the likes of Amazon and Apple.

There’s a large array of possible options to stream Dead City, both via subscription and as a premium VOD purchase or rental.

Is Dead City on Netflix?

Dead City is not on Netflix, so you can’t get your Walking Dead fix from there.

However, other episodes of The Walking Dead are available to Netflix subscribers in the USA. So Dead City might make its way over there eventually. We’ll keep our eyes on that catalog for you.

Is Dead City on Disney Plus?

Dead City is not on Disney Plus in the USA, but there’s a good chance it will eventually join The Walking Dead on the service via Star in the UK.

The Walking Dead has Disney Plus as its streaming home in the UK, so Dead City could well make it over there at some point. As for the US, it’s likely to make it onto the platform, too, at some stage. We’ll keep you updated on that.

Is Dead City on Prime Video?

Yes, you can purchase individual episodes of Dead City on Prime Video as they air on AMC.

Episodes are currently available to buy in HD quality as they air on AMC for $2.99.

Is Dead City on Blu-ray?

Dead City is not currently on Blu-ray, but you might well be able to own it in the future.

Fear the Walking Dead is available on physical media, as are the other spin-offs, such as The World Beyond. With that in mind, we’d expect Dead City to arrive on disc later in 2023.

