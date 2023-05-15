Fear the Walking Dead season 8 release schedule -when do episodes air?

What is the Fear the Walking Dead season 8 release schedule? And when is Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 2 out? We’ve got everything you need to know about catching new episodes of the latest and final season of the gruesome spin-off.

The first in what is now an extended universe of The Walking Dead spin-offs, Fear the Walking Dead was a new horror series that captured the attention of original fans. With plenty of extra zombie-led terrors and untrustworthy characters, the TV series took the success of The Walking Dead and built upon it.

But with Fear the Walking Dead season 8 bringing the long-running series to a close, fans don’t want to miss a moment. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with the answer to your question: When is the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead season 8?

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 2 release date and time

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 2 releases on Sunday May 21, 2023 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT in the US. UK viewers can catch this episode on Monday May 22, 2023 at 2am BST.

Fear the Walking Dead season 8 release schedule

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 are airing every Sunday since May 14, 2023 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT.

For UK viewers, the episodes will be streamed on BT TV simultaneously on Monday nights at 2am BST.

The series will consist of twelve episodes and be split into two parts, with the first six episodes airing weekly now and the second half set to air later this year.

The Fear the Walking Dead season 8 release schedule:

The Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 1: May 14, 2023

The Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 2: May 21, 2023

The Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 3: May 28, 2023

The Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 4: June 4, 2023

The Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 5: June 11, 2023

The Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 6 June 18, 2023

Where can I watch Fear the Walking Dead season 8?

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead season 8 will air on AMC in the US, and on BT TV in the UK.

You can also watch entirety of the flagship show, The Walking Dead, on Disney Plus before you move on to the next zombie-themed spin-off.

