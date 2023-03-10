Dead City release date, cast, plot, and more

When is the The Walking Dead: Dead City release date? What a time to be alive if you’re a zombie fan. (And what a time to be un-alive if you’re a zombie.) Never before have we had so many deliciously grisly stories to get lost in. Now we’ve got yet another one coming.

Following the recent success of The Last of Us and the long-time-coming finale of the show that kicked it all off, The Walking Dead, there’s now a new horror series in town. And it’s a spin-off.

Of course, The Walking Dead: Dead City isn’t the only sister series we’ve got coming following the conclusion of the graphic novel’s TV series. Among the six spin-offs in production, we’ve also got the Fear the Walking Dead season 8 release date approaching, a Daryl Dixon series, and an extension of Michonne and Rick’s storyline. But we’re not here to talk about those. Here’s everything we know about The Walking Dead: Dead City release date.

The Walking Dead: Dead City release date

The Walking Dead: Dead City release date is scheduled for June 2023.

The spin-off series was originally supposed to premiere in April 2023, as announced during New York Comic Con 2022, though AMC have since announced that the release date has been pushed back to June.

Aside from that, the exact date has not yet been specified, though we’ll be sure and keep you updated as and when we know more.

Production on the horror series began back in July 2022, and wrapped shortly after in October 2022. Set to air on The Walking Dead’s original network AMC, the new series will be formed of 6 episodes.

The Walking Dead: Dead City cast

The Walking Dead: Dead City cast will see the return of Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan from the original series.

Cohan and Dean Morgan will return as their characters Maggie and Negan — a surprising pairing considering the history between the two. (Spoiler alert for The Walking Dead: Negan was responsible for the brutal killing of Maggie’s husband and fan-favourite Glenn. Pretty sour stuff.)

As well as the two familiar faces, we’ll also be seeing a whole host of new characters as Maggie and Negan traverse the unfamiliar metropolitan terrain.

Here’s the confirmed The Walking Dead: Dead City cast so far:

Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan

Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong

Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano

Charlie Solis as The Bartender

Željko Ivanek as The Croat

Jonathan Higginbotham as Tommaso

Mahina Napoleon as Ginny

Michael Anthony as Luther

The Walking Dead: Dead City plot

The Walking Dead: Dead City plot will follow Maggie and Negan as they travel through zombie-ravaged New York and battle the new enemies (both alive and dead) that they encounter there.

The original drama series (which is currently available on the Disney Plus streaming service) finished its 12-year run at the end of 2022. The end of the arc brought us a somewhat happy conclusion, with Daryl heading out on the open road, Rick making his return, and Negan finally apologising to Maggie for killing Glenn.

Thankfully, we have an official description from AMC themselves for the new series, which gives us a good hint at what can be expected:

“Years have passed since we last saw Maggie and Negan and they must now form a tenuous alliance in order to accomplish a dangerous mission. Maggie and Negan journey to the island of Manhattan, which, having been isolated since the beginning of the walker apocalypse, has developed its own unique threats.”

“While in the city, Maggie and Negan encounter native New Yorkers, evade a marshal with a troubled past, and hunt down a notorious killer. But as the pair moves deeper into the gritty depths of the walker-infested city, it becomes apparent that the traumas of their tumultuous past may prove just as great a threat as the dangers of the present.”

Sounds intense. Whether or not Maggie and Negan will sincerely be able to put aside old troubles and work together remains to be seen, but we know do know that Negan is likely to have started slipping back into his old self after leaving the original group post-The Walking Dead series finale.

“I think time apart probably will make it worse,” says Jeffrey Dean Morgan [via Entertainment Weekly]. “Negan has an opportunity to kind of fall into some old habits, because it’s all a survival mechanism for him, especially if he’s not with the group. The group kind of tamed him in a lot of ways, and to fit in, he had to stop being who he was. And I think away from this group, he is likely to fall into some old traps and old behaviours.”

The Walking Dead: Dead City trailer

It’s your lucky day, because there is a The Walking Dead: Dead City trailer! Or at least, a short teaser trailer.

It doesn’t give much away, but we are treated to a proper look at Maggie and Negan, plus a couple of especially gruesome looking new zombies. It also looks as if Maggie and Glenn’s son, Hershel, is being kidnapped. We can only guess that this will be the inciting incident to kick off the events that will occupy the series.

So it looks like, regardless of how they work together, Maggie and Negan will be forced to reunite to get Hershel back for their own reasons. Maggie to save her son, and Negan? Most likely to make amends for his shocking and devastating murder of Glenn.

While you’re waiting for updates on the new spin-off, why not check out the best zombie movies, our guide on The Last of Us zombies explained, and check how many seasons of The Last of Us are coming. And don’t forget to keep yourself occupied with the all the new movies coming out this year.