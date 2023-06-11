The Movie Critic release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is The Movie Critic release date? Quentin Tarantino has always stood firm on his claim that he will retire as a director after his 10th film. Well, the time has come, and the filmmaker is at work on the movie that will be his swansong.

The Movie Critic is set to see Quentin Tarantino turn towards cinema – the art form he loves, and has covered before on several occasions. But, of course, if this is going to match up to the best Quentin Tarantino movies, it needs to have a darker and scuzzier feel than the standard inside baseball Hollywood tale. We’d still expect all of QT’s trademarks: murder, mayhem, bloodshed, Samuel L Jackson. The classics.

Tarantino’s new movies are always must-watch events for cinema fans, so you’ll want to know about The Movie Critic release date. After all, if this is really Tarantino’s goodbye, he’ll want to go out with one of his best movies ever. We wouldn’t expect anything less.

The Movie Critic release date speculation

The Movie Critic release date is likely to be in 2025 or early 2026, as Tarantino will begin the casting process in 2023.

A Tarantino movie is always an epic production, so we’d expect one of the best directors alive to put plenty of love and affection into The Movie Critic. He revealed in May 2023 that he plans to begin the casting process before the end of the year, but it’s not clear whether the script is yet complete.

If Tarantino is able to find his cast and has made headway with the screenplay, then we’d expect cameras to roll at some point in 2024 ahead of a release date in 2025 or 2026. Obviously, there’s a long way to go, so be sure to come back to this guide for updates.

The Movie Critic cast speculation

Nobody has been officially announced for The Movie Critic cast, but Tarantino confirmed that he will be using a new leading man rather than one of his regular stars.

Tarantino said that none of his usual leading stars, including the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L Jackson, Christoph Waltz, and Brad Pitt fall into the right age bracket to play the male lead. So, as a result, he’s on the hunt for a new star.

Of course, we’d expect Jackson to make an appearance after sitting out Tarantino’s last movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. We’d also be surprised if other members of Tarantino’s regular ensemble, including Walton Goggins, Harvey Keitel, Michael Madsen, and Tim Roth don’t show up in some way.

We’ll update this guide when the first names are officially confirmed.

What is The Movie Critic about?

The Movie Critic will tell the true story of a reviewer working for a porn magazine in 1970s Hollywood.

When it was first announced, The Movie Critic was rumored to tell the story of real-life critic Pauline Kael, of whom Tarantino is a documented fan. The director has since confirmed The Movie Critic is based on a real person, but it’s not Kael.

The film will be set in California in 1977 and follows the critic for trashy porn mag The Popstar Pages – not the magazine’s real name. Tarantino has said the guy’s reviews were very rude and very funny, describing them as “a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle might be if he were a film critic”.

Tarantino said his research into the writer revealed that he died in his late thirties, with alcoholism playing a role. It looks set to be a straight-forward character study, but this is a Tarantino joint and, frankly, anything can happen.

Is there a The Movie Critic trailer?

The Movie Critic hasn’t begun filming yet, so we can’t show you a trailer. However, you should check out this clip of Tarantino showing off his impressive movie knowledge on a chat show. We’re nerdy, sure, but we couldn’t even come close to this level of expertise when it comes to video store trash.

Where can I watch The Movie Critic?

The Movie Critic will be exclusive to theaters when it first arrives, as Tarantino is a big devotee of the cinema experience.

That’s everything we know about The Movie Critic for now, but you can find out more about an unrealized Tarantino project as he explains why his James Bond movie never happened. We’ve also delved into why Tarantino movies never have sex scenes.

While we wait for The Movie Critic, you can check out the 2023 movies worth getting excited about with our guides to the Dune 2 release date and the Killers of the Flower Moon release date.