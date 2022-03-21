The Lost City – can you stream the new Sandra Bullock movie?

Can I stream The Lost City? Sandra Bullock is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet, with a long line of super-successful rom-com movies, as well as a few high octane action movies and delicate drama movies to boot. Her latest movie, The Lost City, looks set to be a fun mix of genres, as she stars alongside Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe for the action-packed comedy movie.

The Lost City marks Bullock’s first movie away from streaming service Netflix since 2018, after working with the platform for the hugely popular horror movie Bird Box, and 2021’s The Unforgivable. Bullock leads The Lost City, as a reclusive romance novelist whose latest press tour goes awry when she and her cover model find themselves in the middle of the jungle after an attempted kidnapping.

The adventure movie also stars Brad Pitt, in an unknown role, and appears to be a bit of a tongue-in-cheek, satirical approach to many typical romance tropes. But where and when can you watch The Lost City?

Where can I watch The Lost City?

Don’t worry, you won’t have to go to the jungle to watch The Lost City, but you might have to head to your local cinema. The Lost City is getting an exclusively theatrical release on March 25, 2022 – but that’s only in the US.

If you’re over in the UK, we’re afraid you’ll have to wait until April 15, 2022, to catch a slice of the action. Yes, we know, staggered theatrical release schedules across different territories don’t make sense!

Can I stream The Lost City?

Initially, The Lost City is having a theatrical release only, which means there are currently no streaming service options. However, with the movie being distributed by Paramount Pictures, it’s highly likely you’ll be able to see The Lost City on Paramount Plus at some point in the near future.

Sign up now Paramount Plus Paramount Plus: Sign up Sign up now For more recent releases, check out our how to watch guides for The Phantom of the Open, or the new A24 flick X movie.