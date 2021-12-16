Adventure awaits in first trailer for Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock rom-com The Lost City

Romancing the Stone and The Jewel of the Nile finally have a spiritual successor, in the form of The Lost City – a jungle adventure movie about an author becoming embroiled in a real-life escapade. The romance movie, which now has a first trailer, stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, with Daniel Radcliffe and….Brad Pitt (?!) in supporting roles and will be released in March 2022.

Bullock plays romance author Loretta Sage and Tatum plays Dash (real name Alan), her cover model. Radcliffe plays what appears to be an eccentric evil billionaire called Fairfax, who kidnaps Sage so she can help him find the real Lost City and its treasures, featured in her books. And Alan decides that he’s going to be the one to rescue her.

The trailer sees Loretta and Alan scaling cliffs, traversing leech-infested swamps, swimming into caves and generally experiencing all the adventures that you might expect to find in one of her books. Da’Vine Joy Randolph plays Loretta’s agent who also tries to save her, that is until a real-life hero swoops in.

In the form of Brad Pitt.

The trailer for the adventure rom-com can be viewed below, with an introduction from Bullock, Tatum and Radcliffe;

The official synopsis reads; “Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, ‘Dash.’ While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story.”

“Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever.”

The comedy movie is currently set for release on March 25, 2022, but as we all know, that is very much subject to change.