Paramount Plus coming to UK this summer

Ready your wallets because another streaming service is getting ready to take the UK by storm. Paramount Plus – the home of Star Trek, South Park, and Transformers – is set to launch here in Blighty this Summer.

Paramount announced the news during its 2022 Investor’s Day briefing. While the studio hasn’t offered a specific launch date just yet, it’ll come as sweet relief to videogame fans who’ve been eagerly awaiting news of where the upcoming Halo TV series was going to air.

It also means that the new Star Trek series Strange New Worlds will have a home when it airs later this year. Netflix had previously enjoyed custody of Star Trek here in the UK until the news broke, just ahead of Discovery’s fourth season premiere, that the sci-fi series was leaving the streamer. Following fan outrage, it moved to Pluto TV, but it was clear they would only be temporary custodians of the legendary science fiction show. We don’t know what this means for Picard season 2 and Lower Decks? We don’t know, but we can’t imagine them staying with Prime Video for long after Paramount Plus launches.

The news of Paramount Plus’s UK launch wasn’t the only thing the studio announced last night. It was a smorgasbord of delights, including news that it’s reuniting Chris Pine and his crew for a new Star Trek movie, a new Transformer’s trilogy, as well as a third Sonic movie.

This summer, #ParamountPlus will come to the UK, bringing all of our shows and movies to British audiences! — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

Perhaps the most exciting news, though, was that Halo (which hasn’t even aired yet) has already been renewed for a second season. If you love streaming, check out our list of the best Netflix series.