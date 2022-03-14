Can I stream The Phantom of the Open? When you think about golf, you may imagine dull commentary, dodgy fashion, and serious-looking people treating a silly game with the utmost importance. You think that, though, because you haven’t seen The Phantom of the Open, a fantastic comedy movie that breathes new life into the world’s slowest sport.

Based on the real-life escapades of the ‘world’s worst golfer’, The Phantom of the Open stars Mark Rylance as Maurice Flitcroft, a man with a dream. That dream? Well, he wants to play in the British Open; there’s just one problem, Maurice isn’t much of a golfer, not that he’ll let that stop him.

Inspiring and superbly funny, The Phantom of the Open could be described as a British version of Happy Gilmore, but it’s so much more than that. It’s a film for anyone who’s ever had a dream and gone after it; consequences be damned. Directed by Craig Roberts, using a screenplay by Simon Farnaby, you need to see this fantasy movie, but how can you watch The Phantom of the Open?

Where can I watch The Phantom of the Open?

The Phantom of the Open opens in theatres across the UK on March 18. Unfortunately, if you live across The Pond in the US, you’re going to have to wait to tee off.

At the time of writing, no release date has been announced for America, but it’s not all bad news. Sony Pictures Classics snapped up the distribution rights in 2021 and will be releasing the film in the US later this year.

Can I stream Phantom of the Open?

No, you cannot. The Phantom of the Open is a theatrical exclusive for now. So if you want to watch Mark Rylance redefine what you think a terrible golfer is, you’re going to have to get your shoes on and head to the multiplex.

