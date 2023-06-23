Outlander season 7 release schedule – when is episode 3 out?

What’s the Outlander season 7 release schedule? The seventh season’s premiere showed us Jamie racing towards Wilmington to rescue Claire, only to learn that the American Revolution has arrived in North Carolina.

Ready for more? We can’t blame you. And if you’re looking for all the details, we have guides on how to watch Outlander season 7, what’s wrong with Brianna’s baby, as well as how many episodes of Outlander season 7 there will be. But for now, let’s look ahead to the next episode.

When is Outlander next airing? Here is the answer to when is the next episode of Outlander season 7.

Outlander Season 7 Episode 3 release date and time

Outlander Season 7 Episode 3, Death Be Not Proud, will release on June 30, 2023, on STARZ at 8pm PT/ET. It’ll also stream on the STARZ app.

If you’re a cable cutter, the episodes stream at midnight PT on Fridays on the STARZ app, just keep in mind you’ll need a subscription to the streaming platform to watch it there.

UK fan? Not to worry, Outlander season 7 is on Lionsgate Plus, which is available as an Amazon Prime Video add-on. Mark your calendars! Part 2 of Outlander season 7 has no confirmed dates yet, we’ll add them here when we get the information. Be sure to read our Outlander season 7 review for a tease as to what’s coming up.

Outlander Season 7 part 1 release schedule:

Season 7 Episode 1: A Life Well Lost — 06/16/2023

Season 7 Episode 2: The Happiest Place on Earth — 06/23/2023

Season 7 Episode 3: Death Be Not Proud — 06/30/2023

Season 7 Episode 4: A Most Uncomfortable Woman — 07/07/2023

Season 7 Episode 5: Singapore — 07/14/2023

Season 7 Episode 6: Where the Waters Meet — 07/21/2023

Season 7 Episode 7: A Practical Guide for Time-Travelers — 07/28/2023

Season 7 Episode 8: Turning Points — 08/04/2023

There you have it. For more Outlander, see our juicy Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin interview and our guide to does Jamie die in Outlander. Or, find out about the best TV series of all time.