Is A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes streaming? Here’s how to watch

Is The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes streaming? There are much worse games to play than trying to work out how to watch the newest installment of your favorite franchise, but damn, it can still be tricky.

Hunger Games fans everywhere are grabbing their bows and arrows now that the Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date is almost here. Trust us when we say you won’t be disappointed in the new action movie (just read our A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes review to see why), and we think you should see this Hunger Games prequel as soon as possible. Thankfully, we can tell you how.

Where can I watch The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes?

You’ll be able to watch The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes exclusively in theaters when it releases on Friday, November 17, 2023.

We’ve seen the Hunger Games prequel, and we can confidently say that you’ll want to see this version of the Games in all their magnificent, chaotic glory on the biggest screen you can find. Plus…come on, we’ve been waiting on this for years. Show some respect and get a ticket.

The streaming service debut of this prequel will all depend on how big the box office takings are, but we imagine it’ll end up on digital platforms to rent and buy before the end of 2023 and will probably end up on streamers in early 2024.

Where can I watch The Hunger Games movies?

Thankfully, it’s easy to catch up on the rest of The Hunger Games series since the movies are available on Peacock.

You can watch them for free as part of a Peacock streaming subscription. The original four movies are also available on Amazon Prime Video to rent or buy. So, if you’re looking to rewatch The Hunger Games movies in order before you sit down for the new movie, this is where you’ll need to head.

That’s how to watch The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as it stands. Happy viewing, and may the odds be ever in your favor! For more, check out our guide to the Hunger Games cast.

