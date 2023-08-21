How to watch all The Hunger Games movies in order

How do you watch The Hunger Games movies in order? Suzanne Collins’ YA book series was a phenomenon amongst the wave of dystopian novels that boomed in the 2000s, earning a devoted fanbase that connected with its unlikely hero.

The Hunger Games is Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) story. She is molded into the reluctant Mockingjay: a symbol of revolution against Panem’s sadistic Capitol. Quickly earning her way into the lexicon of the best female characters, cruel fate lands her in the Hunger Games.

Hands down the best teen movies from the 2010s YA explosion, The Hunger Games cast and characters are split across a timeline that involves two separate Games, a prequel, and potential new movies. So, we’ve volunteered as tribute to explain the best way to watch The Hunger Games movies in order.

How to watch The Hunger Games movies in chronological order:

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

1. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023)

Where to watch: Theatrical

The newest movie in the franchise (The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date is yet to arrive, in fact) is set decades before The Hunger Games quadriology.

Tom Blyth stars as a young President Snow, before the title of President was added to his name. Coryo, as he’s nicknamed, is assigned to mentor young tribute Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) for the upcoming tenth annual Hunger Games. As the pair bond, their relationship blossoms into a romantic connection, which proves problematic given their social standing.

2. The Hunger Games (2012)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Instant Video, DirectTV, Apple TV

The first of the Lawrence movies, taking place 64 years after the prequel’s events, The Hunger Games kicked off Katniss’ legacy when she volunteers as tribute in place of her younger sister, Prim (Willow Shields), for the 74th Hunger Games.

With unique direction, a breakout performance from Lawrence, and a sobering plot, it’s one of the best movies in the franchise. Its incensed rage against the Capitol’s oppression, the authentic portrayal of a teenaged girl thrown into a role she wants no part of, and the Grammy award-winning soundtrack are just a few of its endearing traits.

3. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Instant Video, DirectTV, Apple TV

Taking place around half a year after Katniss and Peeta (Josh Hutcherson) survive the Games in the first movie, Catching Fire is the crown jewel of this franchise.

Hands down one of the best science-fiction movies of the dystopian genre, it takes more of an adventure route. It, thankfully, doesn’t abandon everything about the style of the original, but it ups the ante with the vindictive Quarter Quell: a twist on the Games that sees names reaped from the pool of previous victors. Catching Fire introduces several important characters, such as Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin) and Johanna Mason (Jena Malone), too.



4. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, DirectTV, Apple TV

After the roaring success of Catching Fire, things took a bit of a turn for the finale of the series, which was split into two parts. Mockingjay – Part 1 follows the months after Catching Fire, with allies in Snow’s clutches in the Capitol, and Katniss incensed by a tragedy revealed at the end of the previous installment.

Part 1 has its moments (The Hanging Tree), it’s an introspective and character-driven film with a thundering score that fully realizes the idea of Katniss not wanting to be a symbol of revolution — she’s manipulated by both sides of the war but ultimately does what she needs to do to protect her family. It’s a step down from the first two but still isn’t one you’ll find yourself dying to skip during a rewatch.

5. The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Instant Video, DirectTV, Apple TV

Mockingjay – Part 2, as you’d expect, directly ties into Part 1, timeline-wise. In fact, you could easily back-to-back them and experience them as a single thing.

Unfortunately, the life drains out of the franchise in this last chapter, which, save for a brave and shocking final act, is rather lackluster. More of a war movie than anything else, it has good ingredients but made a bit of a tasteless cake. It’s the worst one, but completionists will know you can’t miss the ending, so it’s not one we’d advise skipping because it is the closure of Katniss’ story.

How to watch The Hunger Games movies in release order:

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015)

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023)

We think release order is the way to go for the best experience, but due to the refreshingly simple timeline, either method will suffice!

