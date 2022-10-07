Fall of the House of Usher release date speculation, cast, and more

What is the Fall of the House of Usher release date? One of the biggest names in modern horror, Mike Flanagan, is returning to streaming service Netflix with yet another horror series. This time, his series will be an adaptation from one of the most influential horror writers of all time: Edgar Allan Poe.

That’s right, Mike Flanagan is making a The Fall of the House of Usher miniseries for Netflix, and we could barely be more excited about it. The series has a huge cast, including some of the most recognisable names in the entertainment industry. But what else do we know about the upcoming series, and when is the Fall of the House of Usher release date?

Fall of the House of Usher release date speculation

The good news for those eagerly anticipating the new horror series is that production on Fall of the House of Usher has already wrapped. The bad news is that the series doesn’t have a release date yet.

The series won’t be debuting in 2022, as Flanagan already has an upcoming project (The Midnight Club) coming out in the second half of the year. This means we can tentatively suggest the TV series will come out in 2023 instead. As it is a horror, it’s likely that Netflix will want to debut the series around the same time as a lot of other horror movies and series: between late September and the start of November.

Fall of the House of Usher cast

Like a lot of Mike Flanagan’s projects, The Fall of the House of Usher cast will contain plenty of actors who have worked with the filmmaker before. These names will include frequent collaborators: Rahul Kohli, Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Henry Thomas, T’Nia Miller, and Kate Siegel.

However, there are plenty of other names working with Flanagan for the first time, such as Mark Hamill, and many more.

Who is in the Fall of the House of Usher cast?

Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher

Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher

Mark Hamill

Carla Gugino

Rahul Kohli

Henry Thomas

T’Nia Miller

Kate Siegel

Carl Lumbly

Samantha Sloyan

Willa Fitzgerald

The Fall of the House of Usher cast is stacked full of established talent and newer faces too. Here’s hoping they can all blend together as effortlessly as they have done in the past.

Fall of the house of Usher plot speculation

The Fall of the House of Usher series is an adaptation of a short story by Edgar Allan Poe of the same name, which was first published in 1839. In Poe’s story, an unnamed narrator is invited to the House of Usher by his best friend, Roderick Usher, who has fallen ill.

During his stay in the house, the character sees increasingly unexplainable, supernatural occurrences and has to deal with Roderick’s descent into insanity and the ill health of Roderick’s twin sister too.

In the story, which was seminal for the gothic horror genre, the House of Usher is a great but dilapidated building belonging to the Usher family and the two surviving members of the family who still live within it. It is linked to the health of the two remaining Ushers and may or may not be alive, with its own consciousness.

As an adaptation of the short story, Flanagan’s series will likely draw heavily from this for inspiration. Of course, there may be minor (or major) changes, and previous Flanagan TV adaptations of established stories – such as the horror-drama series The Haunting of Bly Manor – have taken a lot of creative liberties with their scripts away from the source material. Either way, expect a very, very spooky house, filled with creepy characters. Basically, your typical Mike Flanagan series.

Fall of the House of Usher trailer

The Fall of the House of Usher has finished filming, but we’ve still had no first look at the series, let alone a Fall of the House of Usher trailer. The bad news is that there isn’t even a release date for the series yet, so any trailer is going to be a way off yet, and likely won’t be dropping anytime before summer 2023.

How to watch Fall of the House of Usher

The Fall of the House of Usher will debut exclusively on the streaming service Netflix. The series is a Netflix original, so anyone who’s looking forward to the project will be able to watch it there upon its release.

If that was all a bit too spooky, check out our guide to the best comedy movies as a palate cleanser.