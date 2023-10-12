We’ve simplified the complex Fall of the House of Usher family tree

Just like you, we were more than a little confused by the expansive Usher family tree in the new Netflix Mike Flanagan series The Fall of the House of Usher. So, in order to clear things up, we’ve made it simple. Spoilers ahead from here on out.

The Fall of the House of Usher is easily among Mike Flanagan’s best TV series, seamlessly slotting into his Flanaverse. That’s because, like the rest of his work, the show’s really primarily about the relationships between people. More specifically The Fall of the House of Usher focuses on the messy, twisted dynamics of the Usher family. But, who’s related to who, and how exactly? We put our genealogist hats on while watching one of 2023’s best Netflix series to figure it all out. Here’s the Usher family tree, starting from the top.

The parents of Roderick and Madeline Usher

The Usher family as we know it begins with Eliza Usher and William Longfellow.

Eliza was the personal secretary to the CEO of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, William Longfellow. The pair engaged in an illicit affair, resulting in the birth of Roderick and Madeline. However, the two children were banned from seeing their father who ignored their existence.

William Longfellow would go on to be murdered by Eliza during a bout of illness, which would also see her die. The deaths of William Longfellow and Eliza Usher left Roderick and Madeline as orphans.

Roderick and Madeline Usher

Twin siblings Roderick Usher and Madeline are the respective patriarch and matriarch of the Usher family, keeping everything under control with a vice-like grip.

As the CEO and COO of Fortunato, they’re also two of the richest people in the world wielding immense power and influence.

While Madeline Usher had no children, spouses, or partners, Roderick Usher had one wife (Annabelle Lee) and two children with her. Then, he had four subsequent children, each with separate partners, before re-marrying with Juno.

Roderick Usher’s children and their partners

Roderick Usher’s six children (and Madeline’s six nephews and nieces) each had their own complex families and relationships.

The eldest are Frederick and Tamerlane Usher, followed by the four ‘bastards’ Victorine, Napoleon, Camille, and Prospero.

Out of the six children, it’s only the eldest, Frederick, who has his own child too. He’s married to ex-model Morella, and they have a daughter called Lenore. Then there’s Tamerlane, married to Bill T. Wilson; they have no children. Similarly, Victorine has no children but is in a relationship with her co-worker Dr. Ruiz.

The remaining three Usher heirs each have more fluid relationships. Napoleon lives with his boyfriend Julius, and their cat Pluto. But there’s a lot of conflict in their relationship, and it doesn’t look destined for the long-term. Camille, meanwhile, is in a throuple with her two assistants Tina and Toby. Prospero, the youngest of Roderick’s children, has no dedicated relationships but keeps things loose with his many friends.

Roderick Usher’s grandchildren

The youngest Usher, and Roderick’s only grandchild, is Lenore. Perhaps the only true moral conscience in the family, she loves her mother, father, and grandfather, but sees that the family is on the wrong path and on the verge of self-destruction. She’s loyal but attempts to push the Ushers in a better direction.

That's the complete Usher family tree, as we know it, in The Fall of the House of Usher.