These are the scariest scenes from non-horror movies, says Twitter

When you go to watch a horror movie, you know – or at least hope – you are going to get a fright or two. But what about all those little innocuous yet terrifying moments from unexpected sources? Here are the scariest scenes from non-horror movies, with great examples from franchises such as The Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones, and Spider-Man, and many of the best family movies, too.

With many of the best horror movies out there, audiences are affected by fantastic jumpscares, gruesome monsters, and devilish movie villains that stalk your nightmares. However, sneaky filmmakers are always trying to find ways to surprise us and keep us on our toes, by throwing rather disturbing content into seemingly innocent films.

Unassuming viewers have long suffered at the hands of adventure movies and fantasy movies, and more recently, even the best superhero movies can contain pretty horrifying moments.

Twitter user The Cinesthetic recently prompted social media users to name their favorite horror moment from a non-horror movie, and there are some brilliant responses.

A standout pick arises in one of the Spider-Man movies, of all places. In Spider-Man 2, when Doctor Octopus truly becomes a Spider-Man villain, his mechanical arms cause havoc in a hospital and send a chainsaw ploughing through a surgeon. Gnarly, indeed! Our staff writer, Jessica Cullen, would also like to make a mention of the scene where Green Goblin is hiding in a burning building with a blanket over his head, and causes Spidey quite the fright when he turns around.

Another highlight from the Twittersphere is the moment from The Lord of the Rings movies, where Bilbo Baggins lets his façade slip when he spots a glimpse of the One Ring around Frodo’s neck. Watch that moment below, if you dare.

Going a little further back in time, is a scary scene we’re sure many of you can relate to. If you’ve ever watched the Indiana Jones movies in order, you’ll be well aware of the instance where, using incredible practical effects, the Nazi duo of Dr. René Belloq and Major Arnold Toht get the skin melted off their face.

Speaking of faces melting, remember that moment in Who Framed Roger Rabbit? when Judge Doom loses his skin? That scene really should not be in a kids movie, right? And while we’re talking about scary movies for kids, what about that deadly boat ride in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory? Our staff writer, Tom Beasley, still won’t step foot on a boat because of that.

Hopefully there won’t be any similar traumas when the Wonka release date comes around. We can’t promise anything, though, so watch out for the Spider-Man 4 release date and the Lord of the Rings War of the Rohirrim release date for any information pertaining perilous situations.