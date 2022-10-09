What is the Flanaverse: Mike Flanagan’s Netflix project explained

What is the Flanaverse? If you’re a fan of horror, you probably know the name Mike Flanagan. Flanagan is the man behind Doctor Sleep, which is the sequel to one of the best movies ever made, The Shining. He’s also known for his original works, and is the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, in addition to Midnight Mass.

Now, the filmmaker has a new Netflix horror series out titled The Midnight Club. The limited series is exclusive to the streaming service Netflix, and will be followed up by another new series, The Fall of the House of Usher, at some point in 2023.

If you’re a Flanagan fanatic, or a horror fan more generally, you might have heard of the Flanaverse. The term has been popping up around Netflix, related to the conversation about The Midnight Club. But what is the Flanaverse?

What is the Flanaverse?

The Flanaverse is a space on Netflix, which is dedicated to the works of Mike Flanagan. This makes it almost essential viewing for admirers of his work, or horror aficionados more generally.

The Flanaverse contains a catalogue of Mike Flanagan’s Netflix original horror movies and horror series, in addition to a few of his other projects too. His new series, The Midnight Club, is the latest addition to the Flanaverse, and will be followed up by The Fall of the House of Usher upon its release in 2023.

What is on the Flanaverse collection on Netflix?

The Flanaverse is Netflix’s way of organising the director’s projects all into one place, though it doesn’t contain all of his previous work. The horror movies and TV series that are included in Netflix’s Flanaverse are: Doctor Sleep, Hush, Gerald’s Game, Before I Wake, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and The Midnight Club. When The Fall of the House of Usher is released, this will join the Flanaverse too.

