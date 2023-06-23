When is The Bear season 2 out in the UK? Everyone’s favorite chef, Carmy, is coming back to our small screens. However, The Bear season 2’s release has been a bit staggered, and you may be wondering how to watch the latest episodes of the hit show.

The Bear is one of the best TV series out right now, and since releasing in 2022, the world has been obsessed with seeing how Carmy can save his family’s sandwich shop. We’ve seen debt collectors, unruly staff, and plenty of conflicts, and now the drama series’ next chapter is finally out in the US via the streaming service Hulu.

But Hulu is a US-exclusive platform, so you may be asking yourself, when is The Bear season 2 out in the UK? Below we answer all your questions on The Bear season 2 UK release date and break down when and where you’ll be able to watch the latest outing of Carmy and Co.

The Bear season 2 UK release date

UK fans will be able to watch The Bear season 2 on Disney Plus on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. This UK release date is a bit of a gap between its US counterpart, as new episodes of The Bear dropped in America on June 22.

While the month-long wait may seem a bit annoying, at least the next chapter of the anxiety-filled culinary drama is still heading to our small screens.

The ongoing 2023 Writers Strike has put a hold on multiple upcoming releases, such as Abbot Elementary season 3 and Severance season 2. So, we are just thankful to see that The Bear season 2 had a 2023 release date, at least.

Fans can now watch the first season of The Bear via Disney Plus and check out more Disney Plus shows by clicking the button down below.

