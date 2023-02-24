The Bear season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is The Bear season 2 release date? Let’s face it: we love TV chefs. From the real-life kitchen dictators that spit profanities and leave us trembling in their wake in real life to little culinary rodents that hide under hats in Pixar movies and unbearably tense one-shot Stephen Graham Netflix movies, we just can’t get enough of the audacious personalities and whiplash stories that the kitchen environment spawns.

Disney Plus’s The Bear came onto our screens last year and slotted itself firmly into the ranks of excellent cooking-inspired content. It quickly became one of the best 2022 TV series, capturing audiences’ attention everywhere with its quick-witted dialogue and frenzied plotlines. Plus, it helped that everyone fell somewhat in love with Jeremy Allen White’s Carmen ‘Carmy’ Berzatto.

Plus, with its high stakes and tortured characters, the show has quickly worked its way up to becoming a contender for one of the best drama series of all time.So with the cutthroat series sufficiently hooking us in, you’ve probably been left waiting in anticipation for a chance to get out of the frying pan and back into the fire. Fortunately, you won’t have to be completely in the dark since we’ve got everything you need to know about when we can likely expect a brand-new series to return right here!

The Bear season 2 release date speculation

The first season of The Bear hit our screens back in June last year and, according to the show’s production company FX, it looks like we’ll be getting the next instalment early this summer.

Though there is yet to be a more specific release date just yet, we can likely look to be getting a solid date soon if they are aiming for a May or June release, which would align with the first season’s premiere.

Announced on Twitter, the company have also confirmed that there will be ten episodes in season two, giving us an additional two episodes from last season’s eight to get stuck into. Lucky us!

In a statement [via Variety], the showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo said: “We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, and our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023.”

The Bear season 2 plot speculation

The first season left us breathless and exhausted from the non-stop rocket speed of stories and dramatic twists, constantly causing us to question whether the restaurant would need to be shut down from various problems thrown into the mix.

Each time Carmy tried (and failed) to implement a French-style kitchen brigade within the grimy walls of The Original Beef of Chicagoland, we were tearing our hair out right alongside him.

However, the discovery of cash hidden in the infamous tomato sauce tins, it left hope in the air for Carmy and the crew. With this, we can presume that Carmy will use the money to try and change things up and put the establishment on the map once and for all.

But how will this newfound opportunity alter the dynamic of the kitchen? According to Christopher Storer [via Esquire], it might just be the start of something beautiful.

“In terms of the restaurant changing, it’s not that they’re going to lose all the charm of the restaurant,” he says. “We’re going to deal with this in season two. It’s more like: How can we do this and maybe make some money? And maybe make it easier? And maybe—maybe—start from a place that’s not fucked? Instead of beating a dead horse and making this fuckin’ food that no one even wants to make, I see the promise in my sort of found family in the kitchen. Can we use that to build something freshly, now that we’ve all found each other in this stupid-ass system where things make no sense, and people are putting veal stock on the top fuckin’ shelf of the walk-in?”

The Bear season 2 cast speculation

Although no official casting news has hit the airwaves yet, it’s safe to assume that the majority of The Bear cast will likely return.

It also looks like Jeremy Allen White is confirmed to return. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor expressed his nerves at returning to the now-popular series by saying:

“This is all really exciting, but I am a little bit nervous about going back to shoot the second season because so many understandings of this work we did are now being pushed on us. If you read too many reviews, this thing that was once ours has had so many ideas put on it. I’m hopeful we can shut the world out a little bit.”

Those also expected to return are fan-favourite Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Corey Hendrix, Richard Esteras, and Jose M. Carvantes.

It’s unclear as to whether Jon Bernthal will be reprising his role as Carmy’s older brother Michael in flashback form, though we’ve got our fingers crossed!

The Bear season 2 trailer

Since it’s still early days on the follow-up season, there is yet to be a trailer released. But if you need a refresher on the frantic atmosphere and fast-paced energy of the show, be sure and take a look at the trailer for the previous season here.

Where can I watch The Bear season 2?

The Bear season 2 will be available to stream alongside it’s first season on Hulu in the US, and Disney Plus in the UK.

