Can you stream the new Super Mario movie? Mario fans around the world are ‘Wahoo!’-ing with excitement at the thought of the new Super Mario movie.

The new movie from Despicable Me animators Illumination is now here as the Super Mario movie release date has raced down the rainbow road and into theatres. The adventure movie sees iconic video game characters facing off, as Mario and Princess Peach launch an attempt to rescue Luigi from the clutches of Bowser.

Needless to say, fun and comedy are delivered in abundance. So fans of Mario will want to catch the movie as soon as possible. Here’s what you need to know about if the Super Mario movie is streaming, and how to watch it.

Is Super Mario movie streaming?

The new Super Mario is not streaming. However, once its theatrical run comes to an end it will eventually be available on VOD.

Then, the Super Mario movie may come to select streaming services however no specific details on this have been announced.

How to watch Super Mario movie

Super Mario movie is now available to watch in theatres. It will remain available to watch on the big screen for several weeks, so you have plenty of time to catch the adventure movie before it leaves.

