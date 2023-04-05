What happens in the Super Mario movie ending? Three decades after one of the worst movies of all time tried its hardest to bring the magic of Super Mario Bros to the big screen, the animation studio Illumination has had another go. And this one is much better. Obviously.

The new movie stars Chris Pratt in the title role, with Jack Black as the movie villain Bowser. Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, and Charlie Day round out the main Super Mario Bros movie cast. The family movie pits the good guys against Bowser and his army of Koopas, as he attempts to take over the Mushroom Kingdom.

So take a look at our guide to the Super Mario movie ending explained to find out what happens in the animated movie after all of the bananas have been thrown, the blue shells have exploded, and the titanic battle between plumber and turtle – a tale as old as time – has finally taken place.

What happens in the Super Mario movie ending?

The Super Mario movie ending features a battle on the streets of Brooklyn between Mario’s friends and the evil Bowser and his army.

Bowser sends a Bullet Bill into the sky in order to destroy the Mushroom Kingdom when Peach rejects his offer of marriage. Mario intervenes and is able to lure the Bullet Bill into the pipe linking the kingdom with Mario’s native Brooklyn.

The explosion sucks everything through to Brooklyn, including a very angry Bowser, who beats Mario mercilessly as they scrap over the powerful Super Star. As Donkey Kong and Peach intervene, it takes a battered Mario seeing he and Luigi’s terrible plumbing advert to get him back into the fight.

Then, his brother gets involved and uses a manhole cover to block Bowser’s fiery breath. This allows the siblings to grab the Super Star together. They use its power to destroy Bowser’s army before feeding him a blue mushroom, which shrinks him to a size small enough for him to be captured in a jar.

Brooklyn celebrates the heroes, while Mario’s dad – voiced by original Mario game actor Charles Martinet – finally gives his son his approval. We then see Mario and Luigi happily working as plumbers, moving between Brooklyn and the Mushroom Kingdom.

What happens in the Super Mario movie post-credits scenes?

The Super Mario movie post-credits scenes provide a very fun Bowser gag and teases Yoshi as well.

In a mid-credits scene, we see Bowser at the piano. Jack Black gets to show off his pipes again by performing a version of the rock ballad he sang for Princess Peach earlier in the kids movie. The camera then zooms out to reveal that Bowser remains shrunken and is performing on a tiny piano in a cage in Peach’s castle.

The post-credits scene dramatically swoops through the sewers of Brooklyn, stopping on a very recognisable egg with green spots. The egg twitches and begins to hatch, which Mario fans will realise is a tell-tale sign that the adorable dinosaur Yoshi is on the way if and when the Super Mario movie 2 release date gets announced.

And that’s the Mario ending explained. Take a look at our Super Mario movie review to see what we thought of the movie. For more video game movie fun, check out our guide to the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 release date.

Or, for some of the best movies ever made, check out the best anime movies, the best teen movies, and the best comedy movies.