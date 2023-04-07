Super Mario movie 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What is the Super Mario movie 2 release date? The world’s most famous Italian plumber has just got the animation treatment for an epic new adventure on the big screen, but we’re already looking ahead to what’s next for Mario.

There’s a new Super Mario movie on the block to wash away the awful taste of that ‘90s movie calamity and set up a bright future for the citizens of the Mushroom Kingdom. The video game movie is pretty good, too, as you can tell from our Super Mario movie review. But what’s next for the burgeoning animated movie franchise?

Well, get ready to shout “Wahoo” because we’ve gathered all the information you need about the Super Mario movie 2 release date, including what might happen in the prospective family movie sequel and who could be added to the Super Mario Bros movie cast. Warning, minor spoilers ahead!

Super Mario Movie 2 release date speculation

As of April 2023, there is no Super Mario movie 2 release date. In fact, the sequel hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, and it will all depend on box office results for the first film.

However, judging by the Super Mario movie ending, the studio is certainly banking on there being a second instalment. The kids movie teases the arrival of a certain little dinosaur in the Super Mario movie post-credit scene. So stay tuned because as soon as this flick makes enough money, we can expect that green light to flash.

Super Mario Movie 2 plot speculation

As of April 2023, there are no details regarding the Super Mario Movie 2 plot. However, judging by the end of the first movie, we can make some guesses as to what could unfold if and when a sequel comes around.

The comedy movie concludes with Bowser defeated, playing a tiny piano in Princess Peach’s castle. We assume this is the end of his reign as the movie villain unless someone sets him free. So, who can terrorise the Mushroom Kingdom next? Our bets are on Wario, Mario’s arch-nemesis, coming to the fore. It has to be, right? And while they’re at it, they should bring in Waluigi, too.

Another element that will need introducing is Yoshi, who is teased in the final moments of the 2023 movie. If Wario and Waluigi are brought in next time around, Mario will certainly be happy to have another ally, and we can’t wait to see what the studio does with Yoshi.

Super Mario movie 2 cast speculation

Nothing is official, but we would expect Chris Pratt to return in the Super Mario movie 2 cast as the titular hero. If that’s the case, it’s safe to assume the rest of the voice cast would reprise their roles for any potential new movie.

So, we would expect to hear the vocal talents of Charlie Day (Luigi), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Jack Black (Bowser) once more.

As we’ve mentioned, we are very likely to see Yoshi arrive in Mushroom Kingdom next time around, so someone is going to need to voice him. If we had to pick an actor to take on the role, we’d go for Michael Cera, who would bring an endearing awkwardness to the little dinosaur.

That's all on the Super Mario movie 2 release date for now, but we expect to have more details in the coming months.