Succession season 4 release date, cast, plot, and more

Succession Season 3 brought us another jaw-clenching, stress-inducing, tumultuous ride from start to finish with the Roy family. Once again, we were thrown amidst sibling rivalry, deciding which Roy sibling has a sniff of a redeemable quality, and thoroughly enjoying every single Tom and Cousin Greg interaction, with even a Tom/Greg spin-off idea coming from Nicholas Braun, who plays Greg.

Viewers were treated to many moments in masterful screenwriter Jesse Armstrong’s most recent season of Succession, Kendall’s calamitous 40th birthday, a butt-clenching shareholders meeting almost toppled by a UTI-induced psychosis, and cousin Greg suing Greenpeace, to name but a few. But nothing left viewers holding onto their seats as much as the build-up to the season finale that saw a full coup toppled by inside whisperings.

We were left with many questions, one huge one being, when can we expect Succession season 4? Not yet. But, we’ve got as much intel as we can gather without our own inside hook up from WayStar RoyCo. So, read on. And, if you’re still trying to catch up on the latest from season 3 or want to relive the experience all over again, here’s how to stream Succession.

Succession 4 release date: when is Succession season 4 out?

HBO has officially confirmed that Succession has been renewed for season 4. We don’t have a release date just yet, as the new season is in the early stages of production and filming has not yet started, but we’ll keep you updated.

Upon announcing the renewal, HBO exec Francesca Orsi stated, “With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision. This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

There are also ripples in the water, suggesting whilst the fourth season could be the last, there could still be a fifth.

Succession 4 trailer: does Succession season 4 have a trailer?

We’ve no trailer to share with you just yet. Unsurprisingly, with no official release date announced and filming yet to begin, a trailer isn’t in the works just now.

If history teaches us anything, we will get a trailer a month or so before Succession season 4’s release. So, we’ll keep you updated as soon as we hear of anything from WayStar RoyCo (or HBO).

Succession season 4 cast: who’s in Succession season 4?

We ended season 3 pretty solidly knowing of the return of all the main characters. There was no hint otherwise that the usual additional cast would also be returning.

The Succession season 4 cast:

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

Justine Lupa as Willa Ferreyra

We were also treated to some incredible guest appearances from Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård in Succession season 3. Whilst Adrien’s role didn’t leave much need for a return, Alexander as Lukas Matsson is a door left incredibly open. In terms of new additions to the cast and more guest appearances, we’ll keep a lookout.

Succession 4 plot: what will happen in Succession season 4?

Another tumultuous Succession season finale laden with expletives and scored with beautiful orchestral music left viewers with one massive question, who told Logan that the Roy siblings were coming to storm the kingdom to take down the king?

During Logan’s ex-wife and Shiv, Kendall, and Roman’s mum’s wedding in Italy, Logan began to strike a deal with tech CEO Lukas Matsson to sell WayStar RoyCo. Unbeknownst to the Roy siblings, they hurried to take down the deal, reuniting with Kendall after his failed attempt to ruin the company, to use their supermajority to destroy it.

With Roman being pivotal in the agreement with Matsson, Logan offered Roman a seat at the table on the new board, which he declined in solitude with his siblings. But, much like his historical namesake, Roman’s empire fell along with the other Roy sibling’s fell as Logan revealed he had forged a deal with their mother to solidify the majority shares from her. But how did he know to do that? Who told him?

What viewers did see was Shiv telling Tom of the move, which then Tom shared with Greg. But surely Tom wouldn’t overthrow his wife, Shiv, even though she clearly doesn’t return Tom’s love the way he wants her to? Cousin Greg can’t possibly have the wherewithal to do such a thing?

Moving into season 4, there’s a lot of unanswered questions that could be explored in next season’s plot. Will the WayStar RoyCo and GoJo merger go ahead? What will this mean for the Roy family? As far as Logan is concerned, he’s won. But is the fight ever truly over if there’s another season waiting for us to enjoy?