How many episodes of Succession season 4 will there be? Everyone’s favourite affluent and highly dysfunctional media mogul dynasty is back on our small screens. However, with different platforms airing the show for UK and US fans, pesky time zones, and an ongoing weekly release schedule – you may be confused about Succession season 4’s details.

Succession is one of the best TV series, period – and its fourth and final season’s first episode has just rocked the world with a bang. Following the events of season 3, Logan Roy has taken control away from his children for his massive company Waystar RoyCo. He is in the middle of potentially selling the company for good, and family ties in the hit drama series have never been as strained or downright frosty. So, needless to say, you don’t want to miss a second of the latest chapter.

With that in mind, The Digital Fix is here to help you plan your TV-filled afternoons with all the info that you need. Here we go over how many episodes of Succession season 4 you can expect and just how long the HBO series will last.

How many episodes of Succession season 4 will there be?

There will be ten episodes in Succession season 4. This means that the new season will have around the same runtime as the first two seasons. Succession season 3 was the only chapter to have fewer episodes in the hit comedy series, with nine episodes.

And we aren’t complaining about seeing all the Succession characters returning to the ten-episode format – since season 4 is set to be the final season of the entire show. Succession season 4 began airing on March 26 on HBO Max for US readers and on March 27 on Now TV and Sky Atlantic for UK fans.

The TV series will release episodes weekly – with Succession season 4 episode 10 set to air on May 29 in the US and May 30 in the UK.

