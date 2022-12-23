Strange World is now streaming on Disney Plus

Christmas is the perfect time to settle down with the family and catch up on any releases you may have missed throughout the year. Well, if you missed the animated movie Strange World, we have good news, because it’s already available on the streaming service Disney Plus.

While the Disney movie may not have performed very well at the box-office earlier this year, our Strange World review praised the film for its thoughtful homages to the science fiction movie and adventure movie classics. Still, after struggling to make money, it’s no surprise Disney has brought the movie to its streaming platform already.

The great thing is, this family movie could be the perfect picture to enjoy with your nearest and dearest over the holiday season.

With an all-star cast including Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid, and Lucy Liu, the vocal talents on display are top-notch. And, as we have come to expect from any Disney or Pixar movie now, the visual elements are brilliant here.

With endearing cartoon characters, a stunning trip through the universe, and the option to watch Strange World in the comfort of your own home while munching on mince pies, we can’t think of a better way to spend Christmas.

We aren’t holding our breath for a Strange World 2 release date any time soon, but you never know. While you’re here you may as well check out our list of the best Disney Plus movies that you could tuck into over the festive period.

