Where is Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian season 3? The formidable warlord, played by Giancarlo Esposito, has been absent for most of The Mandalorian’s latest season.

By the end of The Mandalorian season 2, the New Republic arrested the Star Wars villain, who has been leading the remnants of the Galactic Empire since their defeat in Return of the Jedi. He was awaiting trial for a number of crimes, including nefarious experiments and the Purge of Mandalore during the Empire’s rule. But in The Mandalorian season 3 episode 5, it was revealed that he had broken out of custody again and was at large once more.

But where is Moff Gideon? This question has remained a mystery since episode 5, but as of episode 7, the answer to this question has been revealed. So, if you haven’t seen the latest episode of The Mandalorian, look away now: there are spoilers ahead.

Where is Moff Gideon?

After escaping from the New Empire’s imprisonment, Gideon has been hiding out on Mandalore.

Since the Purge of Mandalore, which saw Mandalore destroyed along with its citizens, the planet has been deemed uninhabitable and largely avoided. However, Bo-Katan encouraged the two united Mandalorian clans to scout the planet for inhabitable areas, inspired by her and Din Djarin‘s excursion to the planet in episode 2.

When they arrive, she, Din, and the other volunteers are taken to where the Forge used to be. It is here where the Empire has created a new base, led by none other than Moff Gideon, as they take advantage of natural resources like beskar armour. It can be assumed that he has been hiding out here ever since he escaped.

How did Moff Gideon escape?

It is never explained precisely how Gideon escaped, but it probably has something to do with the Empire base on Mandalore.

Traces of beskar armour are found in the wreckage of the prisoner shuttle that Gideon was broken out of. Now we know that the Empire is using Mandalore as a base, and are taking advantage of resources like Beskar armour, it seems very likely that Praetorian Guards, Dark Troopers, or some other kind of Empire soldiers wearing beskar armour were sent by the Shadow Council to break Gideon out.

So, did the Mandalorians free Moff Gideon? Probably not.

