Star Wars: Visions season 2 reportedly coming to Disney Plus this year

It’s looking like one hell of a busy year again for Star Wars content, not that we’re complaining. Joining the long list of projects slated for 2022 is the acclaimed anime series Star Wars: Visions, which is reportedly returning for a season 2 as early as this year, on the streaming service Disney Plus.

While there isn’t set to be any new instalments in the sci-fi movie franchise this year, there is plenty of short from content to come. As things stand, we will be getting the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series at the end of May, with Star Wars: Andor set for August 2022, and the hugely popular sci-fi series The Mandalorian season 3 dropping in the winter. The force is strong with 2022, clearly.

It’s already been confirmed that Star Wars: Visions will get a second season, after the animated series was praised for its unique and refreshing take on the vast lore of Star Wars. Now, according to CineLinx, sources say the show will return at some point this year.

The first season of Star Wars: Visions saw Disney and LucasFilm collaborate with an array of brilliant anime creatives to bring a new aesthetic to Star Wars and add new, diverse storylines and characters.

It makes perfect sense to fuse the spirit of anime and the concept of highly-stylised samurai sword battles, with the legacy of Star Wars. The idea of the Jedi and the Sith has long been intertwined with the notion of samurai warriors, and much of the choreography for the Star Wars movies is modelled on the fighting style of the ancient warriors.

It remains to be seen which anime filmmakers will jump on board for season 2 of the show, but speculation suggests there will be some returning artists from the first season, along with some new faces.