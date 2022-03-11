Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 delayed

Star Wars series are like the twin suns on Tatooine. As one rises, the other falls. So when we got the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, we should have known some bad news was on the horizon. Sure enough, it seems that the upcoming Disney Plus show, The Bad Batch’s season 2, has been delayed.

The news comes from The Walt Disney Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, where Disney CEO Bob Iger provided a roundup of the upcoming Star Wars sci-fi series that are coming this year. The only TV series Iger mentioned were Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi, despite The Bad Batch previously being listed as a 2022 release.

Now there’s no need to panic too much. The animated series hasn’t been cancelled; it’s just been delayed. It’s also worth noting that The Mandalorian season 3 – which is also thought to be coming around Christmas this year – wasn’t part of Iger’s speech. It’s possible then that The Bad Batch and Mando’s third season just weren’t listed because, unlike Andor and Kenobi, they don’t have a firm release date just yet.

A sequel to The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch follows Clone Force 99 – known as the Bad Batch – a group of mutated clone troopers who rebel against the Galactic Empire after the events of Order 66.

The Bad Batch was well received by critics and fans, in particular, those who’d stuck with The Clone Wars, and was renewed for a second season in August 2021.

“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney Plus,” Michael Paull, President of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, told Deadline at the time. As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan favourite animated series.”

If you love a Galaxy far, far away check out our Star Wars character ranking or our list of the best science fiction movies.