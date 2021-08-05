Star Wars: The Bad Batch season two confirmed for Disney Plus

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is just about done its first season, and a second is already confirmed. The season one finale starts on streaming service Disney Plus this week, but Clone Force 99 are still knockin’ around a long, long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

Disney confirmed the news today, saying that it’s down to a consistently warm reception from fans towards the sci-fi series. “Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” Michael Paull, president of Disney Plus, said in a statement. “We are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney Plus.”

Dave Filoni, supervising director of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, co-creator on Star Wars: Rebels, and executive producer of The Bad Batch thanked the audience for supporting the TV series. “The entire Lucasfilm Animation team, and I would like to thank Disney Plus and our fans for the opportunity to continue telling the story of the Bad Batch,” he stated. No release window was given for when the show will return.

Part one of The Bad Batch season one finale arrives August 6, with part two the week after. The series starts right when Anakin Skywalker executes order 66, and follows a squad of Republic troopers who decide they don’t want to work for the Empire. They navigate the galaxy trying to do good among the disarray, and among them is Omega, the sister of Boba Fett.

It’s the second Disney Plus Star Wars show, after Rebels, and just one in an ongoing line-up that has The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano, and The Book of Boba Fett, and more. We’ll keep you posted – here’s the best science fiction movies for more fun.