The Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser trailer is finally here and it’s epic

Disney sure know how to get us excited for things and the long-awaited, much-hyped first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi is no exception. Thirty seconds in, Duel of the Fates hits and our tiny little minds explode. The limited series hits Disney Plus on May 25.

The trailer starts with Ewan McGregor’s inimitable tones saying; “The fight is done. We lost.” We see him watching a young Luke Skywalker from afar, looking uncannily like Anakin (Jake Lloyd) from The Phantom Menace. Obi-Wan says; “Stay hidden.”

At precisely thirty seconds in, John Williams’ Duel of the Fates kicks in and the crowds go wild. The Grand Inquisitor is heard saying; “The key to hunting Jedi is patience. Jedi cannot help what they are. Their compassion leaves a trail.” We get our first glimpse of Joel Edgerton’s Uncle Owen at a public hanging. “The Jedi code is like an itch. He cannot help it.” The tagline reads; “Between darkness and defeat, hope survives.” There are cool shots of not just the familiar dusty Tatooine, but also neon-drenched city streets.

Inquisitor Reva (Moses Ingram) does an extremely cool manoeuvre with a lightsaber, there’s a bit with a spinning red lightsaber and some green-winged dragon-like creatures come spewing out of something. In short, it rocks.

The fact that it clearly says “limited series” gives hope that it won’t be spending lots of time setting up further seasons or tying in to the wider Star Wars universe, which includes such as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. It’s also set at a different time, so hopefully won’t be worrying too much about cross-over characters or storylines.

Earlier today, Entertainment Weekly shared their Obi-Wan Kenobi cover, which will adorn the last ever print edition of the magazine. They also shared some first-look images of Obi-Wan, Owen and Reva.

You can watch the exciting teaser trailer below;

The wait until May 25 is going to feel like a lifetime, but until then, keep yourself busy with our ranking of the best Star Wars characters and our ranking of the Star Wars movies.