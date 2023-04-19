Is the Darksaber destroyed after The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8?

Did the Darksaber get destroyed in The Mandalorian season 3 finale? This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8.

Another season of Star Wars has come to an end, and the adventures of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda are now on pause until The Mandalorian season 4 release date rolls around. You can check out our article on The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 ending explained for a full analysis of how we got to this point. But, if you want the specific details on what happened to the Darksaber in the finale, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our explainer on if the Darksaber got destroyed.

Is the Darksaber destroyed?

Yes, the Darksaber has been destroyed. The ancient Mandalorian weapon was crushed by Moff Gideon while still in the hands of Bo-Katan. The weapon’s cracked hilt then lay on the floor as their battle continued.

If you’re particularly optimistic, you might have thought there would still be the potential for repair. However, the crushed Darksaber was still in Moff Gideon’s underground Imperial base when the base exploded.

With the destruction of the Darksaber, Mandalorian culture will change and adapt to reflect this. The ruler of Mandalore will no longer be the person who owns the Darksaber, which has big implications for future Mandalorian stories. It also brings the history of the Darksaber – a Star Wars artefact which fans loved – to an end too.

