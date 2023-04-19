Is the Darksaber destroyed after The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8?

The new episode of The Mandalorian was packed full of action with the Darksaber. Here's what we know about the fate of the Darksaber, and if it was destroyed.

Is the Darksaber destroyed - Bo-Katan with the Darksaber in The Mandalorian

Published:

Disney PlusStar Wars

Did the Darksaber get destroyed in The Mandalorian season 3 finale? This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8.

Another season of Star Wars has come to an end, and the adventures of Din Djarin and Baby Yoda are now on pause until The Mandalorian season 4 release date rolls around. You can check out our article on The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 ending explained for a full analysis of how we got to this point. But, if you want the specific details on what happened to the Darksaber in the finale, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s our explainer on if the Darksaber got destroyed. 

Is the Darksaber destroyed?

Yes, the Darksaber has been destroyed. The ancient Mandalorian weapon was crushed by Moff Gideon while still in the hands of Bo-Katan. The weapon’s cracked hilt then lay on the floor as their battle continued.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you’re particularly optimistic, you might have thought there would still be the potential for repair. However, the crushed Darksaber was still in Moff Gideon’s underground Imperial base when the base exploded.

With the destruction of the Darksaber, Mandalorian culture will change and adapt to reflect this. The ruler of Mandalore will no longer be the person who owns the Darksaber, which has big implications for future Mandalorian stories. It also brings the history of the Darksaber – a Star Wars artefact which fans loved – to an end too.

That’s it on the destruction of the Darksaber. For more on The Mandalorian, check out our The Mandalorian season 3 episode 8 recap. Or, learn more about the future of the Star Wars TV universe with our guides to the Ahsoka release date and Andor season 2 release date. You can also find out everything you need to know about the new Star Wars movies and discover the best Star Wars movie you’ve never seen.

More from The Digital Fix

Resident Star Trek expert, and general sci-fi snob. Will also watch horror, but mostly from behind his fingers.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.