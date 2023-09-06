Is Ahsoka dead? The new Disney Plus series Ahsoka promised plenty of twists and turns, and it hasn’t let us down yet, with episode 4 delivering some of the biggest surprises the show’s had to offer yet.

Yes, the newest Star Wars chapter ended with one of our favorite Star Wars characters, Ahsoka Tano, seemingly leaving a galaxy far, far, away and making her way to Jedi heaven. But surely our hero isn’t dead? I mean, for god’s sake, we’ve still got the Star Wars villains Baylon Skroll and Shin Hati to deal with. So, is Ahsoka dead? Warning spoilers ahead for the new Disney Plus show.

Is Ahsoka dead?

No, Ahsoka isn’t dead; she’s instead been transported to the World Beyond Worlds, presumably by Ezra Bridger. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Let’s start by explaining how we got here.

At the end of Ahsoka Episode 4, Ahsoka was defeated by the dark Jedi Baylan Skoll after a long and grueling lightsaber duel. At the duel’s climax, Skoll forced the Jedi off a cliff, sending her plummeting into the waters below, seemingly to her death.

Yet, just before the credits started to roll, Ahsoka woke up in a mysterious void full of stars. As she tried to get her bearings, a voice called out to her, and her former master, Anakin Skywalker, aka Darth Vader, appeared to her.

Now a number of fans have interpreted this as Ahsoka traveling to the Jedi afterlife, which makes sense considering Anakin died in Return of the Jedi, but that’s not the case. As we wrote earlier, she’s actually in The World Between Worlds, a secret dimension between our own where time and space have no meaning.

This isn’t the first time Ahsoka’s been saved from certain doom by this mysterious dimension. In the Star Wars series Rebels season 4, Ezra Bridger used his powers to pull Ahsoka into The World Between Worlds and save her from Darth Vader. It seems likely then that Ezra has once again saved his friend from death using the convenient pocket dimension.

