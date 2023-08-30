How old is Ahsoka Tano? The ex-Jedi’s age explained

How old is Ahsoka Tano in her new Star Wars series Ahsoka? The Star Wars timeline can be a confusing one, and keeping track of characters (especially those who have been present in prequel, original trilogy, and sequel eras) can be tricky.

When it comes to the latest Star Wars series, focussed on ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano and her hunt for Grand Admiral Thrawn, that’s especially true. She’s one of the best Star Wars characters in the franchise’s history and has survived the Clone Wars, Order 66, a duel with Darth Vader, and the collapse of the Galactic Empire. So, what is Ahsoka’s age in the new show?

How old is Ahsoka?

Ahsoka Tano is 47 years old in the Ahsoka series on Disney Plus.

Well, approximately. We know that Ahsoka Tano was born in 36 BBY, and we think Ahsoka is set around 47 years later, in 11 ABY, at the same time as The Mandalorian season 3, though this has not been officially confirmed.

Either way, Ahsoka is definitely in her mid-to-late forties during Ahsoka. That’s not old for a Togruta, and extremely Force-sensitive members of the species have been known to live up until the age of 200. However, with her voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker, it seems that Ahsoka died before she reached that age, and is dead by the time Rey fights Palpatine.

How old is Ahsoka in Clone Wars and Rebels?

In Clone Wars, when Ahsoka begins her Padawan training with Anakin, she is in her mid-teens. When she escapes Order 66, she is approximately 19.

During the events of Rebels, which takes place a decade later, Ahsoka is in her thirties.

