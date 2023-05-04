Why The Digital Fix loves everything Star Wars

It’s Star Wars Day, so May the Fourth be with you if you celebrate. Love it or hate it, it’s undeniable that Star Wars has had a Death Star-sized impact on pop culture and changed the science fiction genre forever.

So to celebrate everything good about the Star Wars movies (and the Star Wars series), everyone at The Digital Fix has decided to write a little tribute to a galaxy far, far away and explain why we think what are some of the best science fiction movies are out of this world. (Editor’s note: one member of The Digital Fix team couldn’t contribute to the list, and that’s not because she doesn’t like Star Wars. It’s because she’s got the new episode of Succession to watch.)

Charlotte – Staff Writer

When I attended Star Wars Celebration 2023, two things struck me — firstly, the love in the room for both the franchise and for each other, and secondly, all the young people dressed as female Star Wars characters like Rey, Ahsoka, Padme, and Princess Leia. Star Wars has always been ahead of the curve in terms of feminism, but there was something special about seeing how these strong women continue to inspire a new generation. Star Wars was one of the first movie franchises to do that for little girls and remains one of the best.

To me, the enduring legacy of these strong female characters really speaks to Star Wars’ timelessness. I’ll never forget how six-year-old I felt seeing Leia spring into action with her blaster for the first time, and I decided I wanted to be Princess Leia when I grew up. While I’m not currently the ruler of a planet, I can say with more certainty than ever that seeing Carrie Fisher kick ass on-screen genuinely shaped me into the person I am today.

Trudie – Staff Writer

When I think about Star Wars, I’m taken back to my childhood – the memory of being immersed in its special world for the first time. It was a building block in my love of movies, and its themes and fantasy were quintessential to developing that hobby.

That transportive, magical feeling has been somewhat dampened in recent years, but I can’t deny the chills I get when the franchise is at its best. Its world and the characters flying around within it make me feel young and wide-eyed again, even if I’ve become a bit jaded when it comes to huge IPs.

Jess – Staff Writer

As someone who wasn’t introduced to Star Wars at a young age, the franchise had always been slightly tainted with a sense of FOMO. As the years went on, I became less interested in catching up with the legacy of the Jedi, mostly because I felt that the time had long passed. When the new trilogy kicked off in my first year at university, I realised I couldn’t deny the Force any longer and decided I had to at least have some understanding of the movies that had been such a big part of pop culture.

I can’t lie – I wasn’t expecting much. But when I sat down with a couple of friends and several hours set aside to binge the entire original trilogy, I was floored by how impressive and immersive the Star Wars world still is today. And if the ability to capture the imagination and attention of someone who had felt disconnected from the movies until so late into the game isn’t a testament to their power, then I don’t know what is.

James – Staff Writer

Star Wars latched its hooks into me thanks to its almost-unique blend of sci-fi and fantasy. It had taken my two favourite genres and smashed them together with a story of wizards and knights aboard unfathomably large spaceships. That alone blew my mind.

But what kept my attention was Star Wars’ love of the weird. Especially in the Original and Prequel trilogies, I was (and remain) fascinated by the variety of aliens and creatures who inhabited the galaxy. I had an inexplicable love of the most obscure Star Wars characters ever created – I’m looking at you, K’Kruhk – while my favourite Jedi was Ki-Adi-Mundi. Go figure. That side of Star Wars ignited my imagination and still does.

Tom B – Staff Writer

My parents aren’t film fans, but they are children of the ’70s, and so naturally, the Star Wars movies were among the few videos we owned. Before I even knew I liked movies as an art form, I spent happy hours in the galaxy far, far away.

And then, as a 20-something pursuing the early days of a career in film criticism, I found myself in a cinema being gripped by the delirious nostalgia of The Force Awakens. I’m still a little ashamed of the noise I made the first time Rey and Finn ran past the Millennium Falcon. There have been highs (The Last Jedi) and lows (Rise of Skywalker) since then, but we’ll always have that fanfare and the goosebumps it provokes. There are great movies and great franchises, but Star Wars is something special.

Jakob – Staff Writer

The Star Wars movies are all about family at their core, and that’s exactly what Star Wars means to me. I was raised in a tight-knit family, with grandparents and aunties ever-present, and as such, was given a rich education in science fiction movies from before my time. I was given hand-me-down memorabilia from the Original Trilogy by my auntie, who taught me the ways of the Force (not literally).

Then, when I first received a brand new model of the Star Wars ship flown by Luke Skywalker, my patient and pragmatic grandfather spent the entirety of Christmas day building the X-Wing with me, hiding his frustrations at the multitude of fiddly pieces. Now, I am able to share similar experiences with my own son and see the legacy of Star Wars continues to live on in our family.

Fiona Underhill – Evening Writer

Like many children of the ’80s, I grew up surrounded by Star Wars. My brother had the Star Wars bedding, but we never got the Millenium Falcon (sob). And Harrison Ford’s Han Solo was undoubtedly my first crush. Every single kid has picked up a stick and made whooshing lightsaber noises, right? And I loved the Ewoks.

I was 19 when the first of the prequels came out, and the hype was off the charts. I had the ultra-cool Anakin poster with the shadow of Vader behind him. Phantom Menace seemed pretty cool to me at the time, apart from Jar Jar Binks and those darn midichlorians. Revenge of the Sith blew me away with the shocking Order 66.

As for the sequels, I will defend both The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi to the death. And I’m Reylo shipper, sorry!

Anthony McGlynn – News Editor

One of my most cherished memories is me and my brother renting The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi on VHS for a double bill. Two litres of Coca-Cola, Pringles, and Darth Vader‘s redemption – bliss.

That cemented Star Wars as something to share and rejoice in. Family, friendship, forgiveness, and love. These are all things the franchise instils and reminds me about. Watching the Original Trilogy brings me back to sitting on that couch, feeling such wonder that’s expanded by the prequels and sequels. The Force is always there, no matter the darkness.

Tom – Editor

Star Wars is special to me because my dad and I bonded over it when I was a kid. In unsurprising news, I was an awkward child who loved the fantastical and had a complete disregard for the practical, something I think dad struggled with.

But we both loved science fiction, and I’ll never forget when he took me to A New Hope and the excruciating chat I had with him about the minutiae of a galaxy far, far, away on the ride home. I don’t think he knows it, but that’s what set me on the path to who I am now. So thanks dad for talking me out of seeing Space Jam.

