Boba Fett and Fennec Shand “don’t trust anyone” in Star Wars Disney Plus series

In Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, the eponymous bounty hunter and Fennec Shand solidify their partnership by taking over Jabba’s Palace. Ming-Na Wen has talked about their unique relationship in the Disney Plus TV series, given generally, people in their professional hate each other.

“The relationship between [Boba Fett] and Fennec is a unique one amongst bounty hunters,” she tells Total Film. “Because a lot of times, we’re all very solo workers. We don’t like collaboration. We don’t trust anyone.” Both will essentially work for whoever can pay them well enough, and that doesn’t leave a whole lot of room for camaraderie. The only reason they came together is Boba Fett saved her life, so she owes him a debt – still, Ming believes it’s all in their shared ethos.

“It’s a very dysfunctional family, but it’s a family that honours a code of ethics, and there’s a certain set of rules that you have to follow and that’s the only way that it would work,” she explains. “And being bounty hunters, that’s very important. And I think that’s why Fennec and Boba, they’re from the old school. We believe in those codes of ethics and we respect each other for it”

Spinning off from The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett is all about those hives of scum and villainy in a galaxy far, far away. When we last saw Boba and Fennec, they’d started moving into Jabba the Hutt’s territory, and now we’ll see them conquer it. Or at least, kill a whole bunch of space low-lives.

The sci-fi series is going to dig into Boba’s history, revealing his “true character”. Ming-Na has previously said he’s something of an “anti-hero” in the show, and we’ll get some background on Jabba, too. Boba isn’t the only legacy character getting his own series, either – Obi-Wan Kenobi is coming next year as well, and Hayden Christensen is due to appear there, and in Ahsoka, too, reprising his role as Darth Vader and Anakin Skywalker.

Plenty from a long, long time ago to look forward to. The Book of Boba Fett premieres on the streaming service Disney Plus on December 29. Check out the best science fiction movies for more space-age adventures.