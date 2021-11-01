Disney Plus releases first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett

Disney Plus has finally released the first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett – the highly anticipated spin-off of the Mandalorian. The upcoming series will stream exclusively on Disney Plus come December 29.

That’s right; we are heading back into the Star Wars universe once again as Disney’s new teaser shows our favourite space bounty hunter now on Tatooine. Starring Temuera Morrison as the titular character and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, the clip shows the two setting out to rule the desert planet’s criminal syndicate following the defeat of Jabba the Hutt. However, the expected empty seat of power isn’t that empty, and the duo must face the remains and commanders of Jabba’s empire.

The trailer is dialogue-heavy and seems to focus on the political power struggles that Boba will have to face. This new dynamic for the TV series is exciting as, let’s face it, Boba is usually shown as a trigger-happy character instead of a grand conversationalist. Although the teaser lacks heaps of action, there is still enough to get your heart racing. From street confrontations with soldiers sporting holographic shields, to shots of Morrison flipping an enemy to the ground – it looks like the upcoming sci-fi series won’t disappoint.

You can watch the trailer for The Book of Boba Fett below:

The official synopsis for the upcoming original series is: “The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of ‘The Mandalorian,’ finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

It is important to remember that The Book of Boba Fett is a spin-off series and won’t be replacing the Mandalorian season 3. The next season of the Mandalorian will arrive after Boba has his big Disney Plus outing. Stay tuned for updates.