Boba Fett is an anti-hero in Star Wars Disney Plus series, says Ming-Na Wen

Boba Fett is getting his own headline TV series in a galaxy far, far away, and he’ll be neither a good guy nor a bad guy. Or at least, that’s how Ming-Na Wen describes him in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus.

“It’s going to be really interesting to see how their dynamics grow in The Book of Boba Fett. I think that’s all I can say. The rest is, you have to watch. Not that they’re the bad guys. They’re not that good either,” Wen tells Disney 23 Magazine, via The Direct. “We are the anti-hero. I like playing an anti-hero. You get away with more, I think.” Wen is discussing Boba and her character, Fennec Shand, who are the main protagonists of The Book of Boba Fett.

Boba and Fennec have already been portrayed as anti-heroes in The Mandalorian season 2 when they agree to help save Grogu. Sure, it was part of a deal so Boba could get his proper armour back, but they still did something good just for the sake of it.

Wen calls their relationship in the sci-fi series a “partnership”, stating that they have quite a bit in common on a personal level. “They’re bonded by the fact that they both lived through a near-death experience,” she says. “And there is a sense of code that they both abide by.”

The Book of Boba Fett has our favourite bounty hunter and Fennec take over Jabba’s Palace on Tattooine. It’s but one of several TV productions we have to look forward from a long, long time ago. Soon after that, we’ll have Obi-Wan Kenobi, featuring the return of Hayden Christensen, and then The Mandalorian season 3. And after that, Ahsoka. It’s all happening on the small screen.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres on December 29 on streaming service Disney Plus.