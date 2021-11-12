Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi teases Darth Vader fight in Disney Plus series

Ewan McGregor is coming back to Star Wars for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus TV series, and a new sizzle reel available on the platform teases what we can expect. The story will cover the master Jedi watching over Luke Skywalker, while also encountering an old friend.

McGregor and Deborah Chow provide some commentary to various images of concept art. In them, we get a middle-aged Obi-Wan in his Jedi robes on Tattooine, and some city locations that don’t bear much resemblance to anything we’ve seen on the desert planet previously. Chow talks about “Jedi hunters” that are on the lookout for Obi-Wan, and calls his mission to protect Luke a “starting point”, adding that “the interesting thing is where we go from there.”

This all suggests Obi-Wan Kenobi will spend considerable time away from looking over Luke, though perhaps still in service of keeping the Skywalker bloodline safe. We get one look at a huge Empire stronghold full of Stormtroopers, and towards the end, Darth Vader in an ominous structure that looks very like his castle on Mustafar.

The latter part is discussed towards the end of the reel, with Chow stating: “We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader.” Then we get some art of Obi-Wan and Vader having another lightsaber duel.

Hayden Christensen is returning to play Vader, and it sounds like we’ll get a follow-up to he and McGregor’s battle at the end of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. We have a brief glimpse of McGregor’s training regime for the sci-fi series, before he comments on getting another go at acting opposite Christensen a long, long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away.

“Havin another swing at each other, might be quite satisfying for everybody,” McGregor says. “We hope that you enjoy it as much as we enjoy making it.”

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is coming to Disney Plus sometime in 2022, and you watch the teaser on the service now. It’s one of many Star Wars series on the way, including Ahsoka, The Mandalorian season 3, The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2.