Star Wars Andor: Who is Axis?

Who is Axis in Star Wars Andor? The current Star Wars series may focus on the Star Wars character Cassian Andor, but there’s a whole host of fascinating players in the game. In Andor episode 8, we heard the first mention of the one known as Axis, but the Empire doesn’t seem to know who that is exactly.

Imperial Officer Dedra Meelo refers to Axis as the one who is instigating and co-ordinating the Rebellion’s acts of… well, rebellion. But neither she, nor her fellow commanding officers are actually sure who they’re looking for. So far in the sci-fi series, we’ve travelled to lots of different planets in Andor, and met many old and new faces on both sides of the galactic war.

But who is Axis in Star Wars Andor? Well, we know a little secret that the Empire doesn’t, and we’re going to share it with you. Warning, spoilers ahead.

Who is Axis?

It’s rather simple really, Axis is the codename that the Imperial forces use when referring to Luthen Rael. They don’t know the true identity of Axis, but they know what he’s been up to.

As Meelo puts it, Axis is named as such because she believes this individual is the one upon which the whole Rebellion movement spins. Meelo’s investigations throughout the TV series have found links between the various crimes against the Empire, and they all trace back to whoever Axis is.

Of course, the beauty of being a viewer means we already know who’s at the heart of all this, and it’s the mysterious Luthen Rael, played by Stellan Skarsgård. He may be an antiques dealer by day, but we know he’s really got his heart set on stirring rebellion across the galaxy.

