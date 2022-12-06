Tony Gilroy has a great vision for Andor season 2, says Adria Arjona

There’s every chance that Adria Arjona and her character Bix Caleen will be a part of the Andor cast when the Andor season 2 release date swings by, and the actor says she is more than willing to let showrunner Tony Gilroy take her Star Wars character in whatever direction he sees fit.

The Star Wars series became one of the most popular products in the entire Star Wars timeline after its successful run on the streaming service Disney Plus. A second season was always part of the plan, and we can’t wait to see what happens next for Cassian Andor in the fight between the Rebellion and the Galactic Empire.

When Arjona was asked by Numero what she envisions for her character in season 2, the actor admitted she would rather leave that to Gilroy to decide.

“When you’re working with such great writers, like I get to do on this show, I really have to take a step back and understand that Tony’s vision for Bix in season 2 is way greater than what I can have for her,” Arjona explained.

Bix had a relatively small but important role to play in Andor season 1, and she survived the events of Andor episode 12 so we expect to see her again in the next instalment of the sci-fi series.

How that all plays out remains to be seen, but as Arjona says, the show is in great hands with Tony Gilroy and his team. We just hope he protects Bix and the Star Wars droid B2EMO at all costs!

