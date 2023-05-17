If you miss Star Trek Picard season 3 give Strange New Worlds a chance

Star Trek Picard season 3 is now a distant memory, like Tasha Yar, or Doctor Pulaski. Gone, but not forgotten.

For the third and final season, the big brains behind Star Trek Picard decided it was better to simply ignore the first 20 episodes of the show, along with its established characters. Instead, they brought back the Star Trek The Next Generation cast to right old wrongs (see: Nemesis) and give them a proper send-off.

And what a send-off it was. Star Trek Picard season 3’s best quality was in giving Star Trek characters who we’ve long loved a conclusive and — eventually — positive goodbye. But if you enjoyed the show, there may well be a USS Titan-shaped hole in your heart.

With no sign of the Star Trek Legacy release date coming any time soon, perhaps you’ve decided that it’s best to disconnect from Star Trek once again, until Captain Seven of Nine returns with the Enterprise-G for the latest batch of adventures.

I’m here to tell you this: you’re missing out. The fun doesn’t have to be over. The Star Trek Strange New Worlds season 2 release date is arriving in less than a month, and it’s time you gave it a chance.

The first season of Strange New Worlds isn’t perfect. It doesn’t always get the tonal balance right, and it’s still finding what works with its array of characters. What’s more, a few of the stories feel like ‘paint by numbers’ Star Trek; a bit too cutesy.

Here’s the thing, though. It’s many, many miles better than the first season of The Next Generation (trust me, I just rewatched it again. Ouch), or DS9, or Voyager. And look how they turned out.

All the things you love about Star Trek Picard season 3 (new characters like Captain Shaw, touches of humor, Star Trek actually set in space), Strange New Worlds has in abundance. And, because this Star Trek series is episodic, you don’t even need to watch the whole season before beaming aboard for season 2.

If you want our recommendations, simply watch Momento Mori, Spock Amok, and A Quality of Mercy — the finale — and you’ll be more than prepared. These are some of the best Star Trek episodes in decades, and A Quality of Mercy could be the best Star Trek season 1 finale ever. No, really.

So: boldly go and explore Strange New Worlds. Season 2 is just around the corner, and it can fill the void left by Picard if you just give it a chance. You’ll be doing yourself a favor.

