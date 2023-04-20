Enterprise-G explained in Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10

What do we know about the Enterprise-G in Star Trek Picard season 3 finale? This article contains spoilers for Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10.

As with any good Star Trek series, Star Trek Picard season 3 had lots of ships. The main ship on the show was the USS Titan of course, but we also got the Shrike, the USS Intrepid, a look at the USS Defiant in the Starfleet museum, the Enterprise-F, and of course the beloved Star Trek starship Enterprise-D. Then, at the end of Star Trek Picard season 3 audiences were introduced to the newest version of the Enterprise. Here’s everything we know about the Enterprise-G.

USS Enterprise-G explained

At the end of Star Trek Picard season 3 the USS Titan was renamed Enterprise, and is now known as the Enterprise-G. The ship is a Neo-Constitution class vessel (fitting, as the first Enterprise was a Constitution class) under the command of Captain Seven of Nine.

The USS Titan was renamed in recognition of its achievements after the Enterprise-F was decommissioned post-Frontier Day following the death of Admiral Shelby. The Enterprise-F was the successor to the Enterprise-E, which was captured (and it seems subsequently destroyed) by Worf.

If the new Star Trek spin-off series, Star Trek Legacy, does get announced it seems clear that the Enterprise-G will be the primary ship on the series, continuing on the adventures on the legacy of the Enterprise. Alongside Captain Seven will be Commander Raffi Muskier, Ensign Jack Crusher, and Sidney La Forge at the helm.

