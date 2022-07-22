Star Trek: Picard season 3 release date speculation, cast, and more

Jean-Luc Picard, the finest man to ever captain the starship Enterprise (yeah, we said it), is returning for one last grand adventure. Yes, that’s right, Paramount has greenlit a third series of Star Trek: Picard, and it sounds like the best one yet, so here’s everything you need to know about the Star Trek: Picard season 3 release date.

The second season of the sci-fi series, of course, saw Picard travel back in time to save the Federation from the meddling Q (John De Lancie. It ended with The Borg (of all species) joining the Federation and offering to guard a mysterious trans-warp conduit that threatened to wipe out billions of lives in the Alpha Quadrant.

Not even The Collective know who’s behind this strange rip in space, but you soon will because we’re zooming towards the Star Trek: Picard season 3 release date at warp speed. So grab your Earl Grey tea (hot) and prepare to make it so; here’s everything we know about Picard’s next cosmic adventure.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 release date speculation

Star Trek: Picard season 3 is expected to premiere on Paramount Plus in early 2023. Unfortunately, we can’t give you a specific stardate at the time of writing but don’t worry, we’ll make sure this article is updated as soon as we have more info.

Bring me that horizon: Best adventure movies

The third season of Picard was kind of green-lit back in 2020 after the first season debuted. Despite not having the official go-ahead from Paramount, some scenes for a third series were shot during Picard season 2, with filming ‘officially’ begining in September 2021. Shooting was completed on March 2022, and Patrick Stewart officially confirmed Picard season 3 soon after.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 cast speculation

We know an awful lot about the Star Trek: Picard season 3 cast, and Star Trek fans set your faces to stunned. Why? Well, all your old favourite Star Trek: Next Generation stars are returning, including LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner and Marina Sirtis.

It goes without saying that Patrick Stewart is obviously coming back as Picard, but we’re afraid a lot of his new friends from seasons one and two won’t be. Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati/the Borg Queen), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Santiago Cabrera (Captain Chris Rios), and Isa Briones (Soji Asha) won’t be joining Stewart on his next adventure.

Boldly go! Best science fiction movies

Still, Picard’s not completely dropped his new crew. Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd will both be back as Seven of Nine and Raffi Musiker. Only time will tell if Picard’s new love interest Laris (Orla Brady), will be back in Jean-Luc’s chateau.

Speaking about the decision to drop the new crew, Picard showrunner Terry Matalas admitted to Trekmovie.com that the decision to drop the new cast was “the hardest thing” but added they “just don’t have infinite cash or run time to do justice to the characters.”

Who’s in the Star Trek: Picard season 3 cast?

Patrick Stewart – Jean-Luc Picard

Michelle Hurd – Raffi Musiker

Jeri Ryan – Seven of Nine

Jonathan Frakes – William Riker

Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi

Gates McFadden – Beverly Crusher

Michael Dorn – Worf

LeVar Burton – Geordi La Forge

Brent Spiner – probably a Soong android or descendant?

Mica – Geordie La Forge’s daughter

Star Trek: Picard season 3 plot speculation

No specific plot details have been revealed about Picard season 3; however, comments by the cast and crew have given us a few clues.

Showrunner Terry Matalas has promised that series 3 will serve as a proper send-off to The Next Generation crew after the disappointing Star Trek: Nemesis.

“Say what you want about Nemesis, bad or good. It didn’t feel like the end of those characters,” He told Startrekmovie.com. “They needed a send-off. And that was the core pitch to Patrick [Stewart], and all of them. I called every one of them, and I said, I want to talk about your characters, where you think their characters are and want to send you all off the way that Star Trek VI was a pretty great send-off for the original crew.”

Fire torpedos! Best action movies

We also know that there will be a proper baddie we’ve never seen before who’ll be played by an actor who Mtalas has always wanted to work with. Unfortuantely that’s all the info we have, though, on who’ll be menacing Picard and his old friends.

Hopefully, a few of Picard season 2’s plot threads will be picked up as well. We really want to see what The Federation looks like with the Borg as members, and there’s Jean Luc’s burgeoning relationship with Laris to consider.

Will there be a Star Trek: Picard season 4?

Star Trek: Picard season 3 will be, for the time being, at least Jean-Luc’s last adventure. Supervising producer Christopher Monfette broke the bad news on Twitter.

And that’s a wrap on Season Three of #StarTrekPicard. As you watch and enjoy Season Two just know — the next and final chapter in Picard’s story is a truly remarkable thing. Beyond thankful to @TerryMatalas, the cast, crew and all our extraordinary writers who made it possible. — Christopher Monfette (@cwmonfette) March 8, 2022

“And that’s a wrap on Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard,” he wrote. “As you watch and enjoy Season 2, just know — the next and final chapter in Picard’s story is a truly remarkable thing. Beyond thankful to [executive producer] Terry Matalas, the cast, crew and all our extraordinary writers who made it possible.”

Small screen: Best TV series

Still, who knows what the future holds for Starfleet’s greatest captain (Yeah, I said it, suck it, Kirk fans) because Patrik Stewart doesn’t think he’s done with Picard.

“Now, I’m not saying in three years’ time or 10 years’ time, there will be another series, and I’ll be back again tending in my grapes in the vineyard,” he told Collider. “But I’ve had some fallings out with some of our people because they look on this as a closure that is coming up, and I don’t.”

Where can I watch Star Trek: Picard season 3?

Star Trek: Picard season 3 will be released on Paramount Plus when it debuts. You can watch the first two seasons on the streaming service now. What’s that you don’t have Paramount Plus? You can sign up here.

If you love boldly going to places no one’s gone before, check out our Star Trek timeline.