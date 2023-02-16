Star Trek Picard – who is Captain Liam Shaw?

Who is Captain Liam Shaw in Star Trek Picard season 3? This article contains spoilers for Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 1. Star Trek is back on our screens, and it promises to be the final adventure for Picard and the TNG crew.

Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 1 saw the return of some old faces, and the emergence of some new Star Trek characters too. One of those was Captain Liam Shaw, the commanding officer aboard the famous USS Titan (a Star Trek starship previously captained by none other then William T. Riker himself).

But, it’s fair to say that Captain Shaw isn’t necessarily what we’ve come to expect from Star Trek captains, and he’s more of a Jellico than a Picard. That means we also want to know more about him. So, here’s everything we know about Captain Liam Shaw of the USS Titan so far.

Who is Captain Shaw in Star Trek Picard season 3?

Captain Liam Shaw is the commanding officer aboard the USS Titan in Star Trek Picard season 3. Picard and Riker first meet him during their impromptu ‘inspection’ of the USS Titan, which they hope to take on a mission to rescue Beverly Crusher.

He’s a prickly, uptight Starfleet captain, pretty much the exact opposite of Captain Pike from Strange New Worlds. Despite that, he holds command of one of the most prestigious starships in the fleet.

Seven of Nine, who is the first officer aboard the USS Titan and Captain Shaw’s second-in-command does not have a great relationship with the captain. Captain Liam Shaw makes her go by her human name, and refers to her as Commander Hansen despite her own use of her Borg name.

Captain Liam Shaw also has no love for Picard or Riker, who he sees as relics of the past who do not represent Starfleet as it is in the present day of the 25th Century. As such, he denies their request to take the Titan to the edge of Federation space.

As Star Trek Picard season 3 continues with its story, we can expect to see plenty more of Captain Liam Shaw, and learn more about his background in the process.

Who plays Captain Shaw in Star Trek Picard season 3?

Captain Liam Shaw is played by Todd Stashwick. Stashwick has previously played Deacon on sci-fi series 12 Monkeys, as Deacon. This was another collaboration with Terry Matalas, who is the showrunner of Star Trek Picard who wanted to work with Stashwick again.

You might also recognise him from teen drama series Teen Wolf, or even previous Star Trek series Enterprise, where he had a role in the season 4 episode Kir’Shara.

We’ll see plenty more of Todd Stashwick’s Captain Liam Shaw in future episodes of Star Trek Picard season 3, so prepare to get much better acquainted with the actor, and the character.

