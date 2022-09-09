Everything announced at Star Trek Day 2022

In the aftermath of Star Trek Day, we’ve put together a guide to everything that was announced about the long running franchise. With so many different Star Trek TV series at once, there was a lot to cover.

Fans of the sci-fi series franchise were given plenty of trailers, dates, first looks, and sneak peaks of upcoming projects and there is plenty to digest. In fact, there were so many announcements that you might have found it hard to keep track of everything new.

So, in acknowledgement of that, here’s everything you need to know about the Star Trek Day announcements, and what they mean for the franchise’s future. Engage!

Strange New Worlds season 2 clip and new character

Fans of Strange New Worlds – rejoice! The series was given both the announcement of a new character, in addition to a teaser clip focussing on Melissa Navia’s Erica Ortegas.

The clip shows Lieutenant Ortegas readying herself to be part of an away mission, which also includes a lot of familiar faces from season one. It also shows the character donning a particularly snazzy hat.

Ortegas was one of the only characters in Strange New Worlds to not get an episode dedicated to her. With the focus on the Lieutenant in the new clip, this could suggest that that is about to change.

In addition to the clip, a new character was also announced to join the Strange New Worlds season 2 cast. The character is called Pelia, and is portrayed by Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor Carol Kane.

The character’s biography, which describes her as an engineer, pretty much confirms that she will be the new Chief Engineer aboard the Enterprise, after the death of Hemmer towards the end of Strange New Worlds season one.

Star Trek Picard season 3 release date and new trailer

Star Trek Picard season 3 finally has a release date, and its debut isn’t far away at all. In fact, the final season of the show is set to hit screens on February 16, 2023.

There was also a new teaser trailer for Star Trek Picard season 3. This showed the titular admiral enlisting the help of his former colleagues, and reuniting with Seven of Nine (now a commander aboard the USS Titan).

Despite the teaser trailer, we didn’t learn much new about Star Trek Picard season 3. It primarily showed more glimpses of the original TNG cast, however we already knew they would be returning.

The main two points that will stand out to Star Trek fans are some of the detailed glimpses of new starships, as well as the hint that the plot of season 3 could focus on an attempt to rescue Beverly Crusher from a sticky situation.

Star Trek Discovery season 5 first look image

Star Trek Discovery season 5 is still in development, so there wasn’t too much that could be revealed about the series. That doesn’t mean that fans came away empty handed, though, and there was a behind the scenes tour led by Wilson Cruz, which gave a fun look at some of the work that was going into the production of the show.

In addition, the first image from Star Trek Discovery season 5 was also released. This image appears to show Captain Michael Burnham speeding along the ground on some kind of dirt bike as she races to stay ahead of the sandstorm behind her.

A vague synopsis of the season was also released, hinting at the scale of the new season, but little more. “Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.”

Lower Decks season 3 First look at upcoming episode

Lower Decks season 3 is currently airing, so Star Trek day’s reveals for the comedy series were a bit more limited. Fans of Lower Decks were treated, however, with an action-filled sneak peak of an upcoming episode in the season titled Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus.

The clip appears to show the USS Ceritos being attacked and boarded by a group of Romulans, who subsequently steal a crystal which, we presume, will be more important than it seems. Captain Freeman looks set to order her crew to evacuate, for another Starfleet ship comes to the rescue captained by none other than Boimler himself.

The clip will be a follow up to an episode from season one, which focussed on Boimler’s Holodeck pursuits. So, we can safely say that the epic-action sequence is no more than an Ensign Boimler fantasy.

Prodigy mid-season return date and trailer

Star Trek’s animated series for kids, Prodigy, is currently on a mid-season break. The reveal for the series showed a new teaser-trailer for the second half of the season, in addition to a description of what the rest of the season might look like, and a date was confirmed for the return.

That date for the return of the season has been scheduled for October 27. The mini-trailer for that return showed the real Admiral Janeway leading a starship as it hunted down the USS Protostar (which has the holographic version of the legendary captain itself aboard it).

Leading on from the clip, the description for the second half of the season explains that “the real Vice Admiral Janeway is on a manhunt for the Protostar, eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.”

And that’s it from Star Trek Day. There was certainly a lot to go through, but who has ever complained about too much Star Trek?

If you fancy more sci-fi check out our guide to the Star Wars movies ranked. Or, if you’d like to genre-swap instead, why not take a look at our guide to the best fantasy series of all time