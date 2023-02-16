How can you watch Star Trek Picard season 3? Star Trek Picard season 3 promises to be the finale adventure of Jean-Luc Picard and his TNG-era crew.

The new Star Trek series will see the TNG cast reunite for the first time since the TNG Star Trek movies ended in disappoint with Nemesis. While details about the plot are light, from the trailers it seems that the Jean-Luc Picard will return to space to help an in-danger Beverly Crusher.

From there, Star Trek Picard season 3 will take the rest of the TNG crew into danger themselves and beyond. It’s bound to be packed full of mysteries and intrigue, and like any good Star Trek series, new Star Trek starships. Fun! If you want to be in on all that fun, you’ll need to know how to watch Star Trek Picard season 3.

How to watch Star Trek Picard season 3

Star Trek Picard season 3 is available to watch on Paramount Plus. If you’re in the UK, you can also watch Star Trek Picard on streaming service Amazon Prime video.

For viewers in the US Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 1 will be available to stream on February 16, 00:00 Pacific Time. In the UK, episodes will debut the day on February 17, around 17:00 GMT. From there onwards, episodes of the TV series will debut on Paramount Plus and Amazon Prime weekly using the same format.

