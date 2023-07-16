Mission Impossible has hidden tribute to Star Trek icon and we love it

There are many great things about Mission Impossible 7, with just one of those being a delightful note of respect in tribute to the late Star Trek legend Leonard Nimoy. It’s great to see a nod to Nimoy in one of the biggest new movies of 2023.

The latest Mission Impossible adventure is up there with the best movies of the year so far, as we explained in our Mission Impossible 7 review. One of the most thrilling additions to the Mission Impossible cast this time around is Pom Klementieff as a ruthless assassin named Paris.

This is where Nimoy comes in. After Star Trek: The Original Series came to an end in 1969, Nimoy popped up in the Mission Impossible TV series as The Great Paris – a magician turned IMF agent. Does that moniker sound familiar?

Klementieff confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that her character’s name is a direct reference to Nimoy, who appeared in 49 episodes of the TV series that has now inspired some of the best action movies of recent decades.

She added: “When Christopher McQuarrie cast me for the role, he didn’t know which name the character would have. It was cool to name me Paris, me being from France, and then they decided that I would speak French because I speak French in real life.”

The delightful nod to Nimoy is just one of the brilliant Mission Impossible 7 Easter eggs littered throughout the new movie, and we’re sure there will be plenty more on show when the Mission Impossible 8 release date finally arrives.

For now, we’re content to simply enjoy the brilliance of Mission Impossible 7, which delivers some of the best action set pieces we’ve seen in a very long time. There aren’t many Hollywood actioners that even come close to the best Tom Cruise movies in this franchise.

