[SPOILER]’s return in Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10 explained

How did Q return in Star Trek Picard season 3 finale? This article contains spoilers for the final episode of Star Trek Picard.

Just as we thought Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10 was completely finished, there was one final surprise. Jean-Luc Picard’s most irritating adversary, Q, returned. Q who? Q from The Next Generation cast, of course.

But this is a return with lots to unpack, as the previous season of the Star Trek series established that Q had died. In fact, the whole season relied on the plot point. So how is Q back in the Star Trek Picard finale? You’re in the right place to find out.

Q’s Star Trek Picard season 3 return explained

The final scene we saw in the Star Trek Picard season 3 episode 10 reintroduced Q. While Jack Crusher was unpacking his goods into his new quarters aboard the Enterprise-G (newly renamed from the USS Titan) Q showed up in the room.

Jack questioned Q, saying that he thought Q was dead and that humanity’s trial was over. Q replied with two answers. First, on the matter of his death, Q told Jack to stop thinking in such linear ways. Second, on the trail of humanity, he told Jack that the trial was never really over. This sets up a potential plot point for Star Trek Legacy, should it ever come.

How did Q return in Star Trek Picard season 3?

It has not been directly confirmed how Q returned in Star Trek Picard season 3, given that he died in season 2. So, it’s time for speculation.

Based on his dialogue where Q tells Jack to stop thinking in such “linear” ways, this could be a Q who travelled into the future from before he died in the Star Trek timeline. Q is an omnipotent being, after all, and it would be completely feasible for him to jump into the future to visit Jack Crusher before he died.

