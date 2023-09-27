Star Trek Legacy will change the USS Enterprise in a big way

The stream of Star Trek content is endless, and we could not be happier. One show that could and should happen in the future, is Star Trek Legacy, and if it does hit the small screen, there could be some changes made to the USS Enterprise.

For Star Trek fans, the franchise has delivered some of the best sci-fi series of all time. The Star Trek timeline is vast, stretching all the way back to 1966, and still continuing to thrive to this day. Along with producing some of the best TV series, we’ve also been treated to 13 Star Trek movies, and met some incredible heroes and villains along the way (we’ll let you decide who the best Star Trek characters are).

Since the success Picard season 3, there has been immense hope that we will get a Star Trek Legacy release date at some point in the future. And if that does happen, we will see one of the best Star Trek starships receive some modifications.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Picard production designer Dave Blass has revealed his plans for the USS Enterprise-G if he is able to bring it to Paramount Plus for Star Trek Legacy.

When asked if he intends to upgrade the ship, Blass said: “Oh yeah. 100% I’d love to. Because we did season 2 and season 3 [of Picard] back to back, there wasn’t any time to change, really, the bridge from the Stargazer to the Titan… But if we get into going to series with Legacy, oh yeah. We’re gonna definitely tweak that one.”

Although we were sad to see the best Star Trek captain, Jean-Luc Picard seemingly end his time in the franchise, the conclusion of Picard did leave us with a tantalizing opportunity to see more of the likes of Seven of Nine, Jack Crusher, and Raffi.

Surely, Paramount will not let the chance pass by when such an exciting Star Trek series is sitting there for the taking. The show is likely to be brought together by Picard showrunner, Terry Matalas, and we suspect the likes of Jerri Ryan, Ed Speelers, and perhaps even Jonathan Frakes would be part of the cast should it get the go-ahead.

