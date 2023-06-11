Charlie Hunnam struggled to play other roles during Sons of Anarchy

Sons of Anarchy gave Charlie Hunnam the role of a lifetime. And when you’re playing the lead role in one of the best TV series on screens, you’d be forgiven for dreading the end. But, in some ways, Hunnam was glad to say goodbye to Sons of Anarchy.

The complex anti-hero Jax Teller experienced many twists and turns throughout the seven seasons of one of the best thriller series in recent history, and Hunnam admitted to Showbiz Junkies in 2013 that he was “dreading” the show’s conclusion.

However, he revealed that there were some reasons that he was looking forward to waving goodbye to Jax and the rest of the Sons of Anarchy cast.

He said: “I’m sure I’ll get a sense of freedom because I definitely do feel like there’s a lot of Jax. I struggle to do other acting work while I’m making this, and to shake him out of me. It’ll be sad, but it’ll be good to say goodbye.”

Hunnam confessed that he does “always feel a little depressed” when he has to step out of a character at the end of one of his new movies or TV series.

“It’s so all-encompassing when you work on something, then you have to go back to the shit-show that is your regular life. It’s gonna be magnified exponentially for this show, just because of the duration of it, but it has also been by far and away the creative experience of my life,” he added.

Hunnam has right about his freedom. He has made a variety of movies since Sons of Anarchy concluded in 2014, from Crimson Peak and The Lost City of Z to Guy Ritchie’s gangster tale The Gentlemen. He will next be seen on Netflix when the Rebel Moon release date unveils the latest epic from Zack Snyder.

